10 happy hours to hit up in the Twin Cities

Looking for a spot to unwind after work? The Twin Cities offers a wide variety of happy hoursto enjoy, whether you’re looking for a cocktail on a budget or an order of piping hot mussels.

Here is just a sampling of spots to grab a drink and some grub while watching your wallet:

Aster Cafe

Address: 125 SE Main St., Minneapolis, MN 55414

The downtown Minneapolis and Mississippi river views from Aster’s patio are hard to beat and so is their happy hour menu. It runs Tuesday through Thursday 4-6 p.m.

Fill up on a jerk chicken or a street noodle bowl for $10. While you’re taking in the sights, sip on $5 tap beer, $7 select wines or nitro sangria on tap for $7 by the glass.

Barbette

Address: 1600 W Lake St., Minneapolis, MN 55408

For tasty French fare visit Barbette’s happy hour, which runs everyday from 2-5 p.m.

Keep it simple with $5 house wines, select drafts and rail cocktails or sip on a French 75 or Sidecar for $7. Hibiscus margaritas, sour cherry gimlets and the boulevardier are $9.

Top it off with a snack like pate, frites, mussels and olives for $5.

Barrio

Address: 925 Nicollet Mall, Minneapolis, MN 55402

Authentic Latin cuisine and delicious tequila drinks are in abundance at Barrio in downtown Minneapolis.

Happy hour is offered Monday through Friday 3-6 p.m. Enjoy $7 Barrio margaritas, $6 sangrias and $1 off any of their fresh and authentic tacos.

Book Club

Book Club, Facebook

Address: 5411 Penn Ave. S, Minneapolis, MN 55419

This happy hour is one for the books. It runs daily from 2-6 p.m. Classic cocktails like a martini, gimlet and whiskey sour are $7 with palomas, aperol spritzes and seasonal sangrias for $9.

Enjoy your drink with a bite such as $5 fries with garlic aioli, a $7 Korean steak skewer or $9 steamed mussels.

An early bird happy hour also runs Monday through Friday 8-11 a.m. with $5 bloody marys and mimosas.

Kyatchi

Photo credit: Lydia Christianson

Address: 3758 Nicollet Ave., Minneapolis, MN 55409

Double your happiness at Kyatchi, which features two happy hours daily from 4-6 p.m. and again from 9 p.m.-close.

You can’t go wrong with discounted sushi ranging in price from $7.75-14. The happy hour includes rich and filling favorites such as the kara-age, marinated and lightly fried chicken cutlets served with Japanese mayo and the tonkatsu sandwich, a breaded pork tenderloin sandwich with cabbage.

Pair these tasty rolls and snacks with a $7 hot sake or a $3 off tap beer or wine.

Momento Restaurant + Bar

Address: 360 St. Peter St., St. Paul, MN 55102

New to the Twin Cities restaurant scene, taking up residence in the former Pazzaluna space, Momento is a great place to take a moment and enjoy a drink and a bite, offering views of Landmark Plaza.

Happy hour is offered Tuesday through Friday 3-6 p.m. and features $2 off appetizers and $3 off pizzas. Discounted drinks include $4 draft beer, $5 mocktails, $6 wine and $7 cocktails.

Red Cow

Address: 208 N 1st Ave., Minneapolis, MN 55401

While you won’t find one of Red Cow’s handcrafted burgers on the happy hour menu, there is plenty to be excited about. Happy hour runs Tuesday through Friday 2–5 p.m. Order a hard berry lemonade, cucumber G&T or a dark & stormy for $5.

If you feel like shaking it up, try an espresso martini for $9. Select beer taps are $5 and all other taps are $1 off. Snack on Memphis fries, Ahi tuna tacos, onion rings or a bacon cheeseburger quesadilla at prices of $6-8.

Salut Bar Americain

Address: 917 Grand Ave., St. Paul, MN 55105

A cheers is in order at the Salut Bar Americain during happy hour, which is everyday 3-6 p.m.

Enjoy sweet potato waffle fries, a mini cheese plate, margherita pizza, a French onion slider or saffron mussels for $6-11.

Sip on $7.50 California wine, $8.50 French wine, $8 sparkling rosé and $6.75 tap beer. Cocktails include a $7 business time and a $9 N.Y. sour.

Terzo

Address: 2221 W 50th St., Minneapolis, MN 55419

Happy hour can be enjoyed indoors or at the terrace bar at Terzo Tuesday through Saturday 4-6 p.m.

The offerings include goat milk ricotta, chips and aioli, marinated olives and a rotating raviolo for $5.

Enjoy a Peroni beer or a red, white or sparkling wine for $5. If a cocktail is more your style, inquire about the featured cocktail for $8.

W. A. Frost and Company

Address: 374 Selby Ave. #1825, St. Paul, MN 55102

If you’re looking to experience the high quality dining experience at W. A. Frost and Company without the high cost, give their warm up or cool down menu a try. The warm up menu is offered Tuesday through Saturday 2-5 p.m. It features snacks such as $8 Brussels sprouts, $10 margherita flatbread and $10 bacon poached chicken wings.

Pair your snack with a $5 tap beer, a $6 Oaxacan mule or $7 select glasses of wine. The cool down menu runs Friday through Saturday 9-11 p.m. and has $6 cacio & pepe popcorn, $10 French fries and $9 humita empanadas.