7 Minnesota pumpkin patches to visit this fall

A classic activity to usher in the fall season is visiting a local pumpkin patch, and Minnesota has no shortage of places from which to ... pick.

Looking to select your own pumpkin and/or partake in some festive fall activities? Here are six Minnesota pumpkin patches to visit this fall.

Anoka County Farms, Ham Lake

Enjoy the season with many fun fall activities at Anoka County Farms. Admission is $5 and is cash only.

Pick out the perfect pumpkin, visit the farm animals, climb on giant hay bales, pedal around on a mini tractor or play in the corn pit. Hayrides around the farm are available on Saturdays and Sundays 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Other fun attractions include a big slide, bounce house, and pumpkin painting, which are not included in admission.

The farm also offers State Fair-inspired food such as mini doughnuts, corn dogs and cheese curds on Saturdays and Sundays.

Axdahl's Garden Farm & Greenhouse, Stillwater

Lydia Christianson

Look out for the big red barn and you’ve arrived at the perfect spot to pick your pumpkin.

Glance along the rows of colorful pumpkins arranged near the barn to choose the perfect pumpkin to feature on your doorstep.

Trek through a short wooded trail behind the restored barn and you will find a large "pick your own pumpkin" patch. There is also a corn maze to explore. Admission is free.

Crazy Legs Farm & Pumpkins, Farmington

Visitors will go crazy for the pumpkins at this patch. The farm grows around 70 different varieties in all sizes and colors of the rainbow.

Nothing beats a fall hayride. They run on the hour from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturdays and Sundays through Halloween, weather permitting. Families can hitch a ride to the pick your own patch, where pumpkins cost $5.

The action doesn’t stop there. At 4 p.m. on Saturdays and Sundays, watch the pumpkin cannon launch pumpkins into the sky.

The farm also offers a five-acre corn maze with a 16 foot lookout in the middle. Be sure to check out the great views. Admission to the maze is $7 per person.

Nelson Farm in Litchfield

There are plenty of fun things to do at the Nelson farm. With a corn maze, pumpkin launcher, zip line, combine rides and face painting, there is something for everyone in the family to enjoy. Top off your fall experience by picking your own pumpkin.

The farm is open on Saturdays and Sundays as well as Thursday and Friday of MEA break (Oct. 20 and 21. Admission is $12 per person, children 2 years and younger are free.)

A cash-only food wagon will be selling corn dogs, hamburgers, cheese curds, hot chocolate, coffee and soda. The Nelson mini doughnut wagon will be selling mini doughnuts, hot dogs, slushies and cotton candy.

Pine Tree Apple Orchard, White Bear Lake

The Pine Tree Apple Orchard is a picturesque fall destination. There, visitors can pick their own perfect pumpkin from its six-acre patch.

Wander through the vast corn maze, which typically takes visitors about 30 minutes to complete or stroll through the apple orchard. Before you leave, check out the main barn to find a wide variety of apples, homemade baked goods, caramel apples, fresh cider and gifts.

Scherer Pumpkin Patch, Medina

Steve and Laurie Scherer have been running their family pumpkin patch for decades on the countryside of the west metro suburb of Medina. Not only are their pumpkins pre-selected, washed and placed in wagons to make the selection process easy, but you can grab a kid's wagon and walk through the patch to pick out pumpkins yourself.

And it's not just carving pumpkins. They're stocked with cinderella, casper, knuckleheads (the bumpy ones), pink-skinned with warts, and flat white pumpkins, not to mention all kinds of gourds and squash (amazing when baked with their fresh maple syrup),

It also features a gift shop with treats, toys for kids to play with and kittens to help make the visit even more friendly.

Unlike the big pumpkin patch attractions, this is an ideal place for families looking to enjoy a scenic drive before spending an hour or so at the patch and then getting on with the day.

It's open daily from 9 a.m.-5:30 p.m., with free admission. Address is 2622 Willow Drive in Medina.

Waldoch Farm in Lino Lakes

Enjoy an afternoon packed with fun fall adventure at Waldoch Farm.

Test your balance at the low ropes course, look at farm animals, take a ride on Grandpa’s Grain Train, play tug-o-war, ride a pony and get lost in the corn maze.

Bring a flashlight and explore the maze in the dark during the farm’s flashlight nights.

Admission is required. Weekday passes are $14.99 and weekend passes are $17.99 per person, with children 2 years and younger free.

Take a scenic hayride through fall foliage to the pumpkin patch to pick your own. On a chilly fall day, browse pumpkins, squash and gourds in the farm’s indoor garden center. There is no admission fee for the garden center.

