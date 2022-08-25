7 wineries to visit within an hour of the Twin Cities

While wine is not the first thing you'd associate with Minnesota, the warming climate and a growing demand for wine-tasting experiences has seen no shortage of vineyards to spring up in recent years.

While America's famous wine growing regions such as Napa, Sonoma, and Willamette Valley are all an hourslong flight away, there are plenty of options for a local glass of vino within an hour's drive of the Twin Cities.

Here's a look at some options:

Schram Vineyards Winery and Brewery

Lydia Christianson

This family-run winery in Waconia is a great place to enjoy a glass of wine. It is located at 8785 Airport Rd., Waconia. Whether you snag a spot in the tasting room or on its expansive patio, you’re in for a fun experience.

Taking the trip with someone who isn’t a big fan of wine? Everyone is sure to find something they enjoy. Craft brews and tasty treats such as charcuterie boards, cheese plates and pizzas are available. Seasonal wine cocktails such as sangrias, frozen wine and mulled wine are also sold at certain times of the year.

If you aren’t in the mood to drive out of the cities, try visiting AxeBridge Wine Co. in the North Loop district of Minneapolis. Schram’s owners opened the sister winery in the spring of 2021.

7 Vines Vineyard

This vineyard away in the City of Dellwood boasts unbeatable views of its acres of rolling vines.

Visitors can enjoy an evening on the sprawling patio or cozied up inside by one of its fireplaces.

Want to get an up-close glimpse of the wine making process? Walk along the winery’s catwalk to see the large steel holding tanks that are used during the fermentation process. A guided winery tour and tasting is also available if you want to learn more.

WineHaven Winery

Hop in the car for a memorable visit to WineHaven in Chisago City. It features unbeatable views of its hillside vineyards and overlooks two local lakes.

The winery features flavors that wine lovers won’t be able to find anywhere else. Be sure to try its selection of wines from grapes that were developed at the vineyard and are recognized by the U.S. Patent office. Those include the Chisago, Nokomis, Nicollet and Franconia grapevines.

WineHaven has been recognized as one of the top award winning wineries in the upper Midwest.

You be the judge and give it a try.

Rustic Roots Winery

Lydia Christianson

This charming estate style vineyard in Scandia offers a variety or red, white and rose wines.

Rustic Roots has a picturesque patio to take in the vineyard’s lovely views and a charming tasting room to hang out in and sip on a glass of locally grown wine.

Don’t leave without visiting its silver grill truck that is parked on the premise. Some of the offerings include burgers, sandwiches, salads and cheese curds.

Falconer Vineyards

Lydia Christianson

Travel up the quaint dirt road and you will find a gem of a vineyard tucked away in Red Wing.

Take a seat on the covered patio and enjoy a view that overlooks the vineyard and the surrounding bluffs. The winery offers red, white and dessert wines as well as ciders.

Not sure what you want to drink? Order a tasting flight and pick out five.

Be sure to try one of the vineyard bistro’s wood-fired pizzas. The “Grapes of Wrath” is one of its signature pizzas with zesty sausage, red grapes, green pepper, red onion, jalapeño and cheese.

Saint Croix Vineyards

Enjoy a visit to this rustic vineyard west of scenic Stillwater. Have a glass or try a flight of locally produced wine in the tasting room which is inside of a restored barn.

The vineyard is an ideal place to bring a picnic lunch to enjoy at a table or on a blanket in the grass. Visitors will be captivated by vineyard and serene pond views.

There are plenty of events to get excited about at Saint Croix Vineyards. It hosts an annual grape stomp in September, a Federweisser Oktoberfest and starlight snowshoeing amongst other attractions.

The Winery at Sovereign Estate

Waconia has its fair share of must see wineries and the Winery at Sovereign Estate is well worth a visit.

With a variety of award winning wines, cabanas to rent and beautiful views of the vineyard and Lake Waconia, visitors will want to spend all day at the estate.

For a particularly special visit to the winery, book at table at Gia At the Lake, a seasonal Italian outdoor dining experience with wine pairings from Sovereign Estate.