Skip to main content
Anoka man sets U.S. record, wins prize with 'rhinoceros-sized' gourd

Anoka man sets U.S. record, wins prize with 'rhinoceros-sized' gourd

The pumpkin named Maverick prevailed at the competition Monday.

Photo courtesy of Safeway World Championship Pumpkin Weigh-Off on Facebook.

The pumpkin named Maverick prevailed at the competition Monday.

A Minnesota pumpkin grower's winning pumpkin at an annual competition in California this week set a new record for the heaviest gourd ever grown in the United States. 

Travis Gienger, a horticulture teacher from Anoka, hauled his pumpkin to the Half Moon Bay’s 49th Safeway World Championship Pumpkin Weigh-Off, where it pushed the scale to a shocking 2,560 pounds. 

The contest dubbed Gienger, a two-time winner, "the Pumpkin King", and said his "rhinoceros-sized mega gourd" set a new North American record. 

According to The Great Pumpkin Commonwealth, the top prize of $9/pound is awarded to the weigh-off champion and a $30,000 mega-prize is on the table for a new world record pumpkin entered at the competition. 

On his Facebook page, Gienger said that the gourd was dropped twice as they attempted to move it to California.

"At 512" this will be the largest pumpkin west of the pond to ever hit a scale, the question is will it weigh it? I never thought I'd see the day where I had to use a 27,000 pound forklift to load a vegetable."

Anoka calls itself the Halloween Capital of the World, so it's eminently fitting that America's biggest pumpkin hails from there.

Next Up

Screen Shot 2022-10-11 at 9.25.31 AM
Home and Garden

Anoka man sets U.S. record, wins prize with 'rhinoceros-sized' gourd

The pumpkin named Maverick prevailed at the competition Monday.

ambulance
WI News

14-year-old girl dead, two others seriously injured in high-speed crash

A 16-year-old boy who was driving has been arrested.

Blink-182_2011-12-11_10
MN Music and Radio

Reunited with guitarist Tom DeLonge, Blink-182 coming to MN

The band announced a world tour that begins next spring.

Screen Shot 2022-10-11 at 8.37.05 AM
MN News

Ramp from Hwy. 100 to I-494 closed after semi rollover

The southbound Hwy. 100 ramp to westbound I-494 is closed.

University of Minnesota
MN News

1,500 University of Minnesota service workers vote in favor of strike

Teamsters 320 announced the 'overwhelming' vote in favor of strike action on Monday.

Deer on road
MN News

Motorcycle-deer crash leaves one dead, another seriously injured

The man was taken to Regions Hospital in a serious condition.

Screen Shot 2022-10-10 at 4.31.07 PM
MN News

Person found shot dead in St. Paul alley

An investigation is underway.

Screen Shot 2022-10-10 at 4.24.54 PM
MN News

Waite Park woman arrested in alleged hate crime attack on Somali man

The incident happened Saturday afternoon.

image
Places to Go

Three Minnesota towns ranked among 'coziest in America'

Small towns in Minnesota are among the coziest in America.

helicopter-186718_1280
MN News

Boy, 12, seriously injured after being shot by uncle in hunting accident

The boy's uncle shot him Sunday morning.

ambulance, crash
MN News

Woman killed in St. Paul head-on collision identified

The others involved in the crash suffered only minor injuries.

image
MN News

Wiederholt's Supper Club temporarily closed after kitchen fire

There were no injuries reported.

Related

travis pumpkin
MN Lifestyle

2 Minnesotans win giant pumpkin weigh-offs, setting records

The gargantuan gourds earned them thousands in prize money.

Screen Shot 2019-12-19 at 1.12.34 PM
MN Weird

Bloomington kid sets world record for largest mouth

Since he's only 15, he's still growing...

Screen Shot 2022-07-09 at 10.36.02 AM
MN News

Anoka man charged with murder of infant daughter in 2009

Benjamin Alexander Russell, 37, recently admitted he was responsible for his daughter's death.

MN Weird

Minnesota principal sets world record for fastest hole of golf

Rick Aulie set the record at a Breezy Point Resort golf course.

Screen Shot 2022-05-21 at 5.46.37 PM
MN News

Video shows officers ended pursuit before fatal crash in Anoka

The crash occurred when the driver fled police during an attempted traffic stop in Coon Rapids.

Woodbury mn
Minnesota Life

Fortune's Top 25 places to live for families includes Woodbury

The media outlet says it analyzed 215,000 data points for almost 2,000 cities and towns across the U.S.

ambulance
MN News

Anoka father-of-four killed in crash in Champlin

An online fundraiser says he was on his way to work "when a drunk driver senselessly took his life."

Anoka County Jail
MN News

Man dies after being found unresponsive in Anoka County Jail cell

The man was pronounced dead at the scene.