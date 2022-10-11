Anoka man sets U.S. record, wins prize with 'rhinoceros-sized' gourd

A Minnesota pumpkin grower's winning pumpkin at an annual competition in California this week set a new record for the heaviest gourd ever grown in the United States.

Travis Gienger, a horticulture teacher from Anoka, hauled his pumpkin to the Half Moon Bay’s 49th Safeway World Championship Pumpkin Weigh-Off, where it pushed the scale to a shocking 2,560 pounds.

The contest dubbed Gienger, a two-time winner, "the Pumpkin King", and said his "rhinoceros-sized mega gourd" set a new North American record.

According to The Great Pumpkin Commonwealth, the top prize of $9/pound is awarded to the weigh-off champion and a $30,000 mega-prize is on the table for a new world record pumpkin entered at the competition.

On his Facebook page, Gienger said that the gourd was dropped twice as they attempted to move it to California.

"At 512" this will be the largest pumpkin west of the pond to ever hit a scale, the question is will it weigh it? I never thought I'd see the day where I had to use a 27,000 pound forklift to load a vegetable."

Anoka calls itself the Halloween Capital of the World, so it's eminently fitting that America's biggest pumpkin hails from there.