Bar with boozy milkshakes opens at Twin Cities mall

2 Pink Squirrels opened Aug. 25 in Blaine.

A recently-opened cocktail bar at Northtown Mall stands out due to its "sweet" appeal, which includes alcohol-infused milkshakes.

2 Pink Squirrels, now open inside the mall located 398 Northtown Dr. NE in Blaine, has a menu featuring craft cocktails, the boozy milkshakes, elevated craft cocktails, '90s cocktails and kid-friendly milkshakes.

The bar debuted at the mall with a soft opening on Aug. 25 and is now open daily from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. An official grand opening is planned for Oct. 1, called the "Fantasy Land Opening Party." 

According to a spokesperson, the event will go from 1-8 p.m. and feature "sweet treats, games, and surprises."

“Our goal is to create a new nostalgia that is vibrant, innovative, and family-centric, where guests of all ages can indulge as they appreciate vintage elements of the past," said Taryn Olsen, executive creative director, noting that the idea is inspired by the Midwestern supper club cocktail culture from the 1930s and '40s.

Here's the alcoholic-infused milkshake menu: 

Non-alcoholic milkshakes are available as well, such as the mint chocolate cookie and s'mores flavors. And it's probably worth noting that you can't walk around the mall with the Mall Walker Pina Colada. 

Check out 2 Pink Squirrels' full menu here.

