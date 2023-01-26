Bogart's Doughnut Co. to open new Twin Cities location

Bogart's Doughnut Company announced it is opening a second location in the Twin Cities.

The popular donut shop, based at 904 West 36th Street in Minneapolis, has confirmed on Instagram it's opening a new shop in the Miracle Mile shopping center on Excelsior Boulevard, in St Louis Park.

"Here to clear up the rumors and confirm the facts: we have broken ground on a new shop!" the Instagram post reads, though there's no confirmation on an opening date.

The Daily Meal writer Aaliyah Gibson proclaimed Bogart's as having Minnesota's best donuts in 2020, praising its distinctive brioche dough for making the pastries "so irresistible and buttery."

The company, founded by Anne Rucker in 2014, ventured across the Mississippi to open a temporary space in the Keg and Case Market in St. Paul in 2018, though has since exited.

Its donuts can also be found at the Wedge and Linden Hills Co-ops in southwest Minneapolis.