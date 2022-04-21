Skip to main content
Check out the 'Movies in the Park' schedule in Minneapolis

Check out the 'Movies in the Park' schedule in Minneapolis

Screenings get underway in June and last into September.

Minneapolis Music and Movies in the Parks, Facebook

Screenings get underway in June and last into September.

Another sign of the summer has arrived this week with the release of Minneapolis Parks and Recreation's "Movies in the Park" schedule.

The schedule leans heavily – fairly, we might add – on kid-friendly fare, with popular animated movies such as Encanto, Ratatouille, Luca, Soul, Raya and the Last Dragon, Sing 2, The Mitchells vs the Machines, The Bad Guys, and Clifford the Big Red Dog on the schedule.

Then there's the blockbusters from the likes of Marvel, with Spider-Man: No Way Home, Shang-Chi and the Legend of The Ten Rings, Eternals, Black Widow, and Black Panther, modern hits like Ghostbusters: Afterlife, Jungle Cruise, The Greatest Showman, Hidden Figures, Crazy Rich Asians, Cruella, and King Richard, and some nostalgic classics like The Princess Bride, The Wedding Singer, Field of Dreams, Young Frankenstein and Back to the Future.

Screen Shot 2022-04-21 at 12.22.47 PM
6
Gallery
6 Images

The start time for each movie will vary based on location and sunlight, with movies typically getting underway 15 minutes after sunset. You can find more details on the Movies in the Park page.

Next Up

movies in the parks
Places to Go

Check out the 'Movies in the Park' schedule in Minneapolis

Screenings get underway in June and last into September.

715 East 12th Street Duluth
MN News

Details start to emerge of 5 deaths that have left Duluth in shock

The mayor and city council president are among those who have spoken following Wednesday's shocking discovery.

covid
MN Coronavirus

Minnesota's COVID-19 update for Thursday, April 21

More than 1,000 new cases for the first time in over two months.

Marijuana, cannabis
MN News

Minnesota DFL'ers use 4/20 to call for marijuana legalization

Democrats use unofficial holiday to say: #LegalizeMN.

Mary Lucia
MN Music and Radio

Mary Lucia: Current exit came after attempts 'to effect positive change' at company

The Current DJ revealed more details about her departure ahead of her final show Thursday.

storm, lightning
MN Weather

Severe weather threat for Minnesota Friday night and Saturday

There's a chance storms don't develop, but if they do they could be severe.

Screen Shot 2022-04-21 at 9.24.37 AM
MN Shopping

Faribault Mill opens new location at 50th and France

The new location is meant to replace the company's old store in Linden Hills.

police tape, crime scene
MN News

Man shot in south Minneapolis Sunday dies from injuries

The shooting occurred on the 2900 Block of 14th Avenue South.

Screen Shot 2022-04-21 at 7.44.11 AM
MN News

Woman critical after being shot outside family support center in Minneapolis

The shooting was reported around 7:30 p.m. Wednesday.

43777331302_b9c424562a_k
MN News

Body recovered from Mississippi River near Hastings

Photo: U.S. Lock and Dam #2 on the Mississippi River in Hastings.

Screen Shot 2022-04-20 at 5.45.00 PM
MN News

5 people, dog found dead inside Duluth home

Police were led to the home after a welfare check in Hermantown came up empty.

Maple Grove Police Department
MN News

Driver arrested in deadly road rage incident that spanned 'over 40 miles'

Police believe the incident began near St. Cloud.

Related

TV, Movies and The Arts

The Minneapolis Movies in the Park lineup looks great again

Marvel and Star Wars headline this summer's schedule.

Screen Shot 2020-11-27 at 7.41.43 AM
TV, Movies and The Arts

Feeling festive? Check out these Christmas movies that were filmed in MN

'Tis the season.

Wrestling spots
Places to Go

Nine famous pro wrestling locations to visit in the Twin Cities

Making a wrestling pilgrimage to the Twin Cities? Look no further.

Bieber Chappelle
MN Food & Drink

Justin Bieber, Dave Chappelle pop in for lunch at Minneapolis restaurant

Special guests!

bentleyville
Minnesota Life

One Minnesota city is on Esquire's list of towns to visit at Christmas

It ranks No. 3 on the list.

Movie theater
TV, Movies and The Arts

Starting at $99, you can rent out an AMC movie theater for private party

You can have up to 20 friends in attendance.

Screen Shot 2021-05-26 at 3.18.43 PM
TV, Movies and The Arts

WWE to resume live shows, and Minneapolis is on the schedule

Only six venue have been confirmed for the 25-city tour so far, and Target Center is one of them.

Screen Shot 2022-04-13 at 5.03.07 PM
TV, Movies and The Arts

New HGTV series include a home renovation show in Minneapolis

It'll star two sisters who co-own a local restoration company.