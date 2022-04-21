Check out the 'Movies in the Park' schedule in Minneapolis

Another sign of the summer has arrived this week with the release of Minneapolis Parks and Recreation's "Movies in the Park" schedule.

The schedule leans heavily – fairly, we might add – on kid-friendly fare, with popular animated movies such as Encanto, Ratatouille, Luca, Soul, Raya and the Last Dragon, Sing 2, The Mitchells vs the Machines, The Bad Guys, and Clifford the Big Red Dog on the schedule.

Then there's the blockbusters from the likes of Marvel, with Spider-Man: No Way Home, Shang-Chi and the Legend of The Ten Rings, Eternals, Black Widow, and Black Panther, modern hits like Ghostbusters: Afterlife, Jungle Cruise, The Greatest Showman, Hidden Figures, Crazy Rich Asians, Cruella, and King Richard, and some nostalgic classics like The Princess Bride, The Wedding Singer, Field of Dreams, Young Frankenstein and Back to the Future.

The start time for each movie will vary based on location and sunlight, with movies typically getting underway 15 minutes after sunset. You can find more details on the Movies in the Park page.