City in southern Minnesota named as the state's 'ugliest'

A city to the west of Minneapolis has been named the ugliest city in Minnesota.

ALOT Travel recently published a list of the "ugliest cities in each state," and named Glencoe Minnesota's least-attractive municipality.

"Whether it's from lack of maintenance or just poor design choices, these fifty spots are more than an eyesore. They may be great places to live, but these cities won't be winning beauty contests anytime soon," the website states.

Glencoe, Minnesota, is about 3.17 square miles and is the county seat of McLeod County. It's about 54 miles west of Minneapolis.

And Alot's reason for naming Glencoe as the state's ugliest is ... interesting. A lot of it appears to be based upon reviews left by parents on the school finding website Niche, focusing on the city's apparent insularity as opposed to its infrastructure.

Here's how Alot Travel describes Glencoe:

"Let’s be honest: every small, neglected town in America looks practically the same, and this lack of uniqueness makes these places rank even lower on the beauty scale. As for this tiny Minnesota town — on top of looking generally ugly — Glencoe suffers from the worst kind of small-town syndrome — exclusivity. Sitting at barely 5,600 people, you’d think these residents wouldn’t act so high and mighty! "A few former residents shared their experiences on Niche, saying, “If you haven't lived here your entire life, you're not accepted,” and, “Moved away about a year ago. Best decision ever. You either need to be born here or know someone born here to be accepted. The residents are very self-absorbed and the schools are horrible. The kids treat new people terribly and the schools do nothing about it."

Another small place in Minnesota that was famously dissed several years ago by then-Washington Post reporter Christopher Ingraham was Red Lake County, which he called "the ugliest county in the United States" and the worst place to live. He later moved here.

It's unclear if the author of Alot's ugliest list will make the same decision.