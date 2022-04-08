Dave's Hot Chicken lines up first Twin Cities restaurants

The Humphries family has big poultry plans for their home state of Minnesota.

William, Debra, Kris and Alex intend to bring Dave’s Hot Chicken to the Twin Cities market, with 10 metro locations on the menu, according to a news release. The announcement doesn't provide many specifics outside of highlighting Minnetonka and the North Loop neighborhood of downtown Minneapolis.

Kris Humphries — star basketball player at Hopkins High School and the University of Minnesota, former NBA pro and one-time Kardashian spouse — said the family is "really excited at the prospect of bringing an exciting brand like Dave’s Hot Chicken to our home in the Twin Cities area."

The fast-casual chain was started by four friends in Hollywood, and has since blown up, attracting attention from the likes of Drake and expanding to numerous states via franchising.

“The Twin Cities area has been a market we’ve been wanting to break into for some time now," said Shannon Swenson, VP of Franchise Development at Dave’s Hot Chicken. "Now, we’re getting to do it with a group of operators who are both excited about introducing Dave’s Hot Chicken to Minnesota and have the experience to do it successfully,”

The menu includes tenders and sliders, with customers able to select their preferred level of spice. The chain also has sides and milkshakes.

"This is the best chicken ever! Get ready Minnesota," Kris Humphries wrote on Instagram.

The Humphries family owns and operates Five Guys locations in Minnesota and Wisconsin, and is involved with Crisp & Green, which itself has bold growth plans.

“Dave’s Hot Chicken checks all the boxes for the kind of restaurant brand we want to be involved with," Kris Humphries said. "We’re excited to see what the future holds for the brand in the Twin Cities.”