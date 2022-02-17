Gallery: Crosby rental picked as Minnesota's best 'pet-friendly' Airbnb

An Airbnb in Crosby has been named one of the top pet-friendly stays in the country.

A list of the best Airbnbs for pets in every state, published by Figo Pet Insurance, features the Crosby cabin on its list.

The vacation rental known as Atlas A-Frame, which is listed for $310 a night before cleaning and service fees, features a Scandinavian design and has a private dock on Adney Lake.

The cabin has four bedrooms, two bathrooms and can accommodate up to six guests. A minimum stay of two nights is required.

It's the location of the cabin that Figo thinks make it perfect for pet owners, with Adney Lake within striking distance of the Cuyuna Country State Recreation Area and the Brainerd Lakes area.

"Lace-up your boots, grab the Hydroflask and get ready to take the dogs on an adventure they won't forget," Figo notes.

Among the reviews for the cabin was this one from a dog owner: "My boyfriend and I brought out 2 dogs to this amazing place and was blown away by the beauty, cleanliness and attention to details! The decor was modern, cozy and clean. The fireplace is electric and was amazing at heating up the place quickly! The dogs absolutely LOVED sleeping in front of it during the colder nights. We brought our own blankets for the dogs to sleep on and cuddle up with. For the humans, they have lots of extra blankets for you to use!"

