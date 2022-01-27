WI's best 'hole-in-the-wall' diner is Guy Fieri-approved

When you have the blessing of Food Network's Guy Fieri, you don't need much else. But Frank's Diner probably won't mind another accolade.

The Kenosha restaurant was recently dubbed best "hole-in-the-wall" diner in Wisconsin by MSN. The site describes Frank's — open since 1926, when horses pulled the structure to the spot it stands today — as "unpretentious," and "worth the wait" even when crowded.

It recommends ordering the "garbage plate," arguably the diner's signature dish: Eggs mixed with hash browns, onions and green peppers, plus the customer's choice of meat and cheese.

That's what Food Network host Guy Fieri highlighted when he visited Frank's Diner back in 2007, during the first season of Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives.

Fieri liked it enough that the crew (minus Guy) returned to Kenosha in 2021 for a revisit, during which they caught up with Frank's Diner owners Julie Rittmiller and Kevin Ervin, Kenosha.com reported.

