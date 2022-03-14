Here are the 20 best places to live in MN, according to Niche

Here are the 20 best places to live in Minnesota, according to Niche
One neighborhood in Minnesota has made it on the list of top 100 places to live in the United States, according to 2022 rankings published by Niche.
The Mac-Groveland neighborhood in St. Paul came in at No. 47 on the national ranking and No. 1 in Minnesota.
No other Minnesota cities made it in the top 100 for the national ranking. Here's the top 20 for the top places to live in Minnesota (and where they come in on the national list):
- No. 1 Mac-Groveland in St. Paul, No. 47 nationally
- No. 2 St. Anthony Park in St. Paul, No. 146 nationally
- No. 3 Falcon Heights, No. 197 nationally
- No. 4 Eden Prairie, No. 220 nationally
- No. 5 Summit Hill in St. Paul, No. 297 nationally
- No. 6 Lauderdale, No. 373 nationally
- No. 7 Union Park in St. Paul, No. 374 nationally
- No. 8 Highland in St. Paul, No. 418 nationally
- No. 9 Edina, No. 423 nationally
- No. 10 Como in St. Paul, No. 475 nationally
- N0. 11 Shoreview, No. 522 nationally
- No 12 Hamline-Midway in St. Paul, No. 581 nationally
- No. 13 Fulton in Minneapolis, No. 668 nationally
- No. 14 Linden Hills in Minneapolis, No. 688 nationally
- No. 15 Kingfield in Minneapolis, No. 697 nationally
- No. 16 Plymouth, No. 782 nationally
- No. 17 Mendota Heights, No. 822 nationally
- No. 18 Chanhassen, No. 879 nationally
- No. 19 downtown St. Paul, No. 892 nationally
- No 20 Page in Minneapolis, No. 934 nationally
To determine the rankings, Niche uses data from the U.S. Census and FBI, and combines that with resident rankings and community reviews.
On this year's best places to live in America, there are 228 cities and 18,515 towns and neighborhoods. It marks the eighth year of this ranking.
Niche has also recently ranked the best cities to live in America and the best cities for young professionals in America (Minneapolis was 8th), among other rankings.