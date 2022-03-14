Here are the 20 best places to live in MN, according to Niche

One neighborhood in Minnesota has made it on the list of top 100 places to live in the United States, according to 2022 rankings published by Niche.

The Mac-Groveland neighborhood in St. Paul came in at No. 47 on the national ranking and No. 1 in Minnesota.

No other Minnesota cities made it in the top 100 for the national ranking. Here's the top 20 for the top places to live in Minnesota (and where they come in on the national list):

No. 1 Mac-Groveland in St. Paul, No. 47 nationally

No. 2 St. Anthony Park in St. Paul, No. 146 nationally

No. 3 Falcon Heights, No. 197 nationally

No. 4 Eden Prairie, No. 220 nationally

No. 5 Summit Hill in St. Paul, No. 297 nationally

No. 6 Lauderdale, No. 373 nationally

No. 7 Union Park in St. Paul, No. 374 nationally

No. 8 Highland in St. Paul, No. 418 nationally

No. 9 Edina, No. 423 nationally

No. 10 Como in St. Paul, No. 475 nationally

N0. 11 Shoreview, No. 522 nationally

No 12 Hamline-Midway in St. Paul, No. 581 nationally

No. 13 Fulton in Minneapolis, No. 668 nationally

No. 14 Linden Hills in Minneapolis, No. 688 nationally

No. 15 Kingfield in Minneapolis, No. 697 nationally

No. 16 Plymouth, No. 782 nationally

No. 17 Mendota Heights, No. 822 nationally

No. 18 Chanhassen, No. 879 nationally

No. 19 downtown St. Paul, No. 892 nationally

No 20 Page in Minneapolis, No. 934 nationally

To determine the rankings, Niche uses data from the U.S. Census and FBI, and combines that with resident rankings and community reviews.

On this year's best places to live in America, there are 228 cities and 18,515 towns and neighborhoods. It marks the eighth year of this ranking.

Niche has also recently ranked the best cities to live in America and the best cities for young professionals in America (Minneapolis was 8th), among other rankings.

