Here are the 20 best places to live in MN, according to Niche

Skip to main content
Here are the 20 best places to live in Minnesota, according to Niche

Here are the 20 best places to live in Minnesota, according to Niche

One Minnesota community made it in the top 100 places to live in the U.S.

Tony Webster, Flickr

One Minnesota community made it in the top 100 places to live in the U.S.

One neighborhood in Minnesota has made it on the list of top 100 places to live in the United States, according to 2022 rankings published by Niche.

The Mac-Groveland neighborhood in St. Paul came in at No. 47 on the national ranking and No. 1 in Minnesota. 

No other Minnesota cities made it in the top 100 for the national ranking. Here's the top 20 for the top places to live in Minnesota (and where they come in on the national list):

  • No. 1 Mac-Groveland  in St. Paul, No. 47 nationally
  • No. 2 St. Anthony Park in St. Paul, No. 146 nationally
  • No. 3 Falcon Heights, No. 197 nationally
  • No. 4 Eden Prairie, No. 220 nationally 
  • No. 5 Summit Hill in St. Paul, No. 297 nationally
  • No. 6 Lauderdale, No. 373 nationally
  • No. 7 Union Park in St. Paul, No. 374 nationally
  • No. 8 Highland in St. Paul, No. 418 nationally
  • No. 9 Edina, No. 423 nationally
  • No. 10 Como in St. Paul, No. 475 nationally
  • N0. 11 Shoreview, No. 522 nationally
  • No 12 Hamline-Midway in St. Paul, No. 581 nationally
  • No. 13 Fulton in Minneapolis, No. 668 nationally
  • No. 14 Linden Hills in Minneapolis, No. 688 nationally
  • No. 15 Kingfield in Minneapolis, No. 697 nationally
  • No. 16 Plymouth, No. 782 nationally
  • No. 17 Mendota Heights, No. 822 nationally
  • No. 18 Chanhassen, No. 879 nationally
  • No. 19 downtown St. Paul, No. 892 nationally 
  • No 20 Page in Minneapolis, No. 934 nationally

To determine the rankings, Niche uses data from the U.S. Census and FBI, and combines that with resident rankings and community reviews.

On this year's best places to live in America, there are 228 cities and 18,515 towns and neighborhoods. It marks the eighth year of this ranking. 

Niche has also recently ranked the best cities to live in America and the best cities for young professionals in America (Minneapolis was 8th), among other rankings.

Follow Bring Me The News on Facebook

Next Up

Minnesota sign
Home and Garden

Here are the 20 best places to live in MN, according to Niche

One Minnesota community made it in the top 100 places to live in the U.S.

Trevor Story
MN Twins

Report: Multiple execs would 'put money' on Story signing with Twins

Is Trevor Story worth the price? He's been a completely different player outside of Coors Field.

Screen Shot 2022-03-13 at 2.48.38 PM
MN News

Sen. Amy Klobuchar joins bipartisan group on visit to Poland, near Ukraine border

Klobuchar gave accounts of the scene near the Ukrainian base hit by Russian missiles Sunday.

Screen Shot 2022-03-14 at 8.38.34 AM
MN News

Bands of snow causing problems on the roads Monday morning

Precip could be heavy at times.

Missing woman st cloud
MN News

Missing St. Cloud woman found dead near Mississippi River

Annette Louise Brown, 62, was last seen Thursday on the St. Cloud State University campus.

ambulance
MN News

2-year-old boy in critical condition after being shot in Minneapolis

Little has been shared about how the child was shot.

jennifer carnahan
MN News

Ex-MN GOP chair Carnahan running for late-husband's seat in Congress

She said she's running to continue Jim Hagedorn's fight.

Kirk Cousins
MN Vikings

Extending Cousins means finding answers that haven't been there

Kwesi Adofo-Mensah's first major move is to lock up Cousins through 2023, which means he believes he can win where no one else has.

Screen Shot 2022-03-13 at 10.26.57 PM
Minnesota Life

City of Minneapolis seeking partners to host public 'parklets'

The parklets serve as extensions of the sidewalk and can include amenities like seating and plantings.

BeFunky-collage
MN Twins

Twins, Yankees complete blockbuster trade

A massive trade for the Twins and Yankees.

Mikko Koivu
MN Wild

Wild's goaltending spoils Koivu's big night

No. 9 was raised to the rafters but the Wild's goaltending spoiled the party.

Kirk Cousins
MN Vikings

Vikings sign Kirk Cousins to one-year extension

The deal will keep him with the Vikings through the 2023 season.

Related

Myotus, Wikimedia Commons Chanhassen
Minnesota Life

Chanhassen named best place to live in US; 2 other MN cities in Top 50

Money Magazine looked at more than 100 metrics to come up with its rankings.

Minnesota Life

Money.com's '100 Best Places to Live' features 3 from MN

Rochester was the highest placed at 15th.

Chaska
Minnesota Life

These are the 33 best cities to live in Minnesota

Duluth just made the cut at No. 33, according to the study.

Woodbury
Minnesota Life

2 Minnesota cities in Money.com's Top 50 Best Places to Live in the U.S.

Congrats to Woodbury and Shakopee!

Minnesota Life

2 Twin Cities suburbs named in Time's '50 Best Places To Live 2018'

If you live in Woodbury or Lakeville, you've got it good!

Screen Shot 2020-11-27 at 7.41.43 AM
TV, Movies and The Arts

Feeling festive? Check out these Christmas movies that were filmed in MN

'Tis the season.

ridwell press photo
Minnesota Life

New service that picks up hard-to-recycle items expands to MN

The company will collect things like plastic film and batteries every two weeks.

reindeer como zoo
Minnesota Life

Watch live: Como Zoo's live reindeer cam is back for December

The live feed will run 24/7 allowing you to keep an eye on Santa's antlered helpers.