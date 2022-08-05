Skip to main content
Invasive moth flying around Minnesota for first time

Invasive moth flying around Minnesota for first time

The little bugger was confirmed in Wisconsin in 2018 and Iowa in 2020.

Minnesota Department of Agriculture

The little bugger was confirmed in Wisconsin in 2018 and Iowa in 2020.

The purple carrot-seed moth has been confirmed in Minnesota for the first time, but it's unclear just how impactful the invasive bug will be. 

According to the Minnesota Department of Agriculture, the moth feeds on plants in the carrot family, like dill, fennel and coriander. It was first confirmed in North America in 2008, having recently been discovered in Wisconsin (2018) and Iowa (2020). The moth is native to western Europe, Russia and China. 

A resident near Stillwater discovered the moth on dill plants and reported it to the state. Days later, someone in Montgomery made another report of the bug. 

The moths are described as "dark and distinctive and can be green or reddish with many white spots on their bodies." They start out as caterpillars that eat the flowers, but they can also make herbs like dill unusable by casting a web that ties floral parts. 

The caterpillars then go through metamorphosis and transform into moths. 

“The impact of this insect is currently unknown, but because it is associated with the flowers and not the roots of plants, impact on carrots, celery, and parsnip crops should be minimal,” said Angie Ambourn, an MDA spokesperson said. 

“Crops that are commonly grown for seed, like fennel, dill and coriander, might be where we see the greater impact.”

Anyone who thinks the moth is buzzing around should call the MDA pest line at 1-888-545-6684, or submit a form online.

Next Up

Depressaria depressana
Home and Garden

Invasive moth flying around Minnesota for first time

The little bugger was confirmed in Wisconsin in 2018 and Iowa in 2020.

monkeypox
MN Health

Monkeypox declared public health emergency in US, 44 cases confirmed in MN

There are over 6,600 confirmed cases nationwide.

Screen Shot 2022-08-04 at 4.49.39 PM
MN News

Police update MOA shooting: Search for 2 suspects ongoing

Three shots were fired at the Nike store inside the Mall of America.

Screen Shot 2022-08-04 at 4.49.19 PM
MN News

BREAKING: Lockdown lifted, police investigating shots fired at Mall of America

Police are interviewing witnesses in the area.

covid
MN Coronavirus

Minnesota's COVID-19 update for the week ending Tuesday, August 2

Hospitalizations increased nearly 20% from July 26 to August 2.

Screen Shot 2022-08-04 at 1.22.41 PM
MN News

Deaths of 2,500 fish in Minnesota trout stream unexplained

Trout anglers are concerned the incident represents a larger problem.

Becker School Board members listen to a community member during a meeting held on Aug. 1, 2022.
MN News

Becker School Board under fire for second time in 2022

Many community members have urged the board to not pass the proposed policy.

ambulance
MN News

9-year-old girl injured in St. Cloud hit-and-run

The girl was taken to St. Cloud Hospital for care.

Edeburn family
MN News

Death of Ramsey County deputy hits hard at Edina High School

Jes Edeburn is an English teacher at Edina High School.

FedEx
MN News

FedEx driver falls asleep moments before head-on crash

Both drivers were injured in the crash.

Screen Shot 2022-08-04 at 12.20.52 PM
MN News

Apple River stabbing victim from Elk River required multiple surgeries

His uncle says he's undergone a second surgery and is scheduled for another operation later this week.

Screen Shot 2022-08-04 at 11.08.28 AM
MN News

Fundraiser created for family of teen killed in Apple River stabbing

Over $42,000 has been raised for Isaac Schuman's family.

Related

Viburnum beetle
MN News

Invasive beetle found in Minnesota for the first time

The beetle weakens and eventually kills viburnum plants.

Lily leaf beetle adult - Mariusz Sobieski Bugwood.org
Minnesota Life

Lily-destroying beetle found in Minnesota for the first time

The lily leaf beetle is of concern to gardeners and homeowners with lilies and a few other plants.

Flickr - Ruby throated hummingbird common mlikweed - USFWS Midwest Region
Home and Garden

'Unexpected joys': Why you should replace lawn with MN native plants

Even converting a small portion can have practical and emotional benefits.

flickr - prairie coneflower - USFWS MIdwest
Home and Garden

From lawn to MN native prairie, part 3: Picking your plants

Plant suggestions and general tips from two experts in the field.

Pixabay trowel lawn grass
Home and Garden

Lawn to MN native prairie, part 1: Site prep and defining your space

What to get done before you even think about picking plants.

Blanketflower - Gaillardia aristata - skm
Home and Garden

From lawn to MN native prairie, part 2: Sun, shade and soil

There are a couple of important yard attributes you'll want to measure beforehand.

Screen Shot 2022-04-14 at 3.54.36 PM
Home and Garden

List of 2022 spring plant sales in the Twin Cities

This list will be updated as more events are announced.

mn dnr - boat launch - low water levels
Outdoors

DNR warns boaters of low water levels on Minnesota lakes

The low levels are due to a lack of rainfall recently in Minnesota.