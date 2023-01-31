Skip to main content
Lawless Distilling in south Minneapolis abruptly closes its doors

The company stated "the wear and tear of the pandemic has taken its toll."

Lawless Distilling in south Minneapolis has announced its closure after operating for nearly 10 years.

Its cocktail room located at 2619 28th Ave. S. closed this past weekend. A social media post by the company stated "the wear and tear of the pandemic has taken its toll."

However, Lawless will continue its distilling production operations, a spokesperson tells Bring Me The News.

The family-owned business produces, bottles and packages spirits and liqueurs by hand. Its cocktail lounge also offered different seasonal menus, with the transformation of the lounge during the holidays to "Miracle at Lawless," a popular holiday pop up bar.

"The amount of support we have received over the years has been amazing," a post reads. "We are so very appreciative of our amazing staff and all the incredible work they have done."

Lawless Distilling opened its cocktail room in 2014.

Another Minneapolis distilling cocktail room, Royal Foundry, also closed its doors this past weekend. That distillery had only been open since 2019 and shared a building with the brewery, La Doña Cervecería.

