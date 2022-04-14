List of 2022 spring plant sales in the Twin Cities

After the seemingly never-ending winter, we're finally approaching spring planting season – and there's no shortage of major plant sales in the Twin Cities where green-fingered residents can stock up.

Here's a look at some of the plant sales happening in the Twin Cities this spring. (This list will be updated as more are announced.)

Anoka County Master Gardener Plant Sale

When: Tuesday and Wednesday, May 17-18

Where: Anoka County Fairgrounds, 3200 St. Francis Blvd NW.

What: Hundreds of native flowers and plants, sun and shade perennials, vegetables, pollinator plants and more will be for sale. Proceeds go towards educational outreach for the University of Minnesota Extension, Anoka County Master Gardener Program.

Burnsville Annual Spring Native Plant Market

When: Saturday, May 21 from 9 a.m. to noon.

Where: Parking lot of City Hall, 100 Civic Center Parkway.

What: Seven vendors have been confirmed selling a wide variety of native plants.

Friends School Plant Sale

When: Friday-Sunday, May 6-8 (Mother's Day Weekend)

Where: Minnesota State Fairgrounds.

What: One of the largest plant sales in the country, which raises money for the Friends School of Minnesota, a Quaker school located in Hamline-Midway. The plant list is here.

Hennepin County Master Gardener Plant Sale

When: Saturday, May 14

Where: Hopkins Pavilion, 11000 Excelsior Blvd, Hopkins 55343.

What: 2,500 native plants to choose from, and 3,000 seedlings of MN winners, and 4000 seedlings of herbs, vegetables and annual flowers.

Hennepin Technical College Annual Plant Sale

When: May 5-7, 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Where: Brooklyn Park Campus, 9000 Brooklyn Blvd, Brooklyn Park.

What: HTC's five greenhouses will feature more than 600 hanging baskets, 100 varieties of tomatoes, hot and sweet peppers, and vegetables, as well as houseplants, succulents, perennials, annuals, herb gardens, pollinator-friendly plants, and native plants.

Landscape Arboretum Plant Sale

When: May 7-8 (Mother's Day Weekend)

Where: Farm at the Arb, 3210 W. 82nd St., Chaska.

What: Selected by the Arb's horticultural experts, it will feature "sun and shade annuals and perennials, fruits and vegetables, as well as ornamental grasses, peonies, lilies, roses, hostas, Minnesota natives, trees, shrubs and more."

Men & Women's Garden Club of Minneapolis Plant Sale

When: Tuesday, May 10

Where: St. Mary's Greek Orthodox Church, 3450 Irving Ave. S., Minneapolis.

What: The sale promises "high-quality new and unusual annuals and perennial plants" not typically found at nurseries. A full list can be found here.

Wild Ones Twin Cities Native Plant Sale

When: Mar. 28-May 17 to order, June 3 to pick up.

Where: Online, but pickup is at Wood Lake Nature Center, 6710 Lake Shore Dr S, Richfield.

What: A selection of themed native plant collections, individual plants, and native shrubs and trees. The plant list is here.

