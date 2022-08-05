List of 'hidden vacation spots' includes Minnesota's North Shore

Skip to main content
It's not exactly a secret to Minnesotans.

David Cornwell, Flickr

A nationwide list looking at the "hidden gem" vacation spots of the United States includes Minnesota's North Shore.

While the stunning stretch of Lake Superior coast on the boundaries of Superior National Forest is no secret to Minnesotans who regularly make a beeline for it, it appears to have escaped the notice of those at destination travel blog Via Travelers.

The website includes the North Shore in its list of "31 Best Unknown Places to Visit in the US," praising the area for its "abundance of state parks, lakes, waterfalls, and charming A-Frame cabins."

"If you are looking for things to do along the North Shore of Lake Superior, meander through the unbeliever hiking trails at Tettegouche State Park," it notes. "Or, hike to the tallest waterfalls in Minnesota at Judge C.R. Magney State Park and camp out under the stars at Gooseberry Falls State Park."

The site also praises the road trip-ability (it's a word ... probably) of the North Shore, littered with "amazing lookout points and state parks to explore."

But when to visit? The site suggests spring if you love gushing waterfalls, summer if you like camping, and fall for ... well ... fall colors.

Funnily enough, it doesn't mention winter...

