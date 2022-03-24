MN city makes list of 17 US cities with the best beer

Skip to main content
If anyone is looking for the best beer cities in the U.S., Minneapolis makes the cut.

That's according to Mashed, which recently published a story celebrating its picks for "U.S. Cities With The Best Beer." They looked for breweries that feature "refined, classic recipes using the best, locally-sourced ingredients" rather than relying on gimmicks.

"The best beers are also born out of small mom-and-pop breweries that will continue honing their small-batch craft, versus monstrous corporations with a goal of accelerating production and profit," the piece continues. 

Minneapolis apparently hits the mark as one of 17 cities selected by Mashed, which says the city offers "a buzzing selection of craft beers that reflect the Midwest work ethic and innovative culture."

The site specifically highlights Surly Brewing and its well-known Furious IPA; Dangerous Man Brewing, which offers its Ancestral Soul Baltic Porter for porter fans; and Fair State Brewing Cooperative's award-winning Stranger in the Alps brew.

"It's safe to assume you'll never experience a bad beer moment in Minneapolis," the post says.

Other cities on the Mashed list are:

  • San Diego, California
  • Anaheim, California
  • San Francisco, California
  • Portland, Oregon
  • Seattle, Washington
  • Chicago, Illinois
  • Asheville, North Carolina
  • Denver, Colorado
  • Boston, Massachusetts
  • Austin, Texas
  • Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
  • Cleveland, Ohio
  • New York, New York
  • Grand Rapids, Michigan
  • Burlington, Vermont
  • Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Speaking of Surly, the Business Journal recently reported the brewery is considering an expansion outside of Minnesota, to Michigan or Ohio. 

But the business has been on the receiving end of criticism in recent years, after it announced it would close its destination brewery "indefinitely" in September 2020, just a few days after staff announced plans to unionize.

The beer hall reopened in spring 2021.

