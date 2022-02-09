Minneapolis pizza joint is among the 100 best in the US

Skip to main content
A Minneapolis pizza shop has been named one of the 100 best in the United States, according to Yelp.

Pizzeria Lola, from James Beard Award-winning chef and restaurateur Ann Kim, came in at No. 77 out of the 100 best pizza joints. It's the only Minnesota pizzeria that made the list. 

To come up with the list, Yelp took restaurants in the pizza category and then ranked those spots based on things like total volume and ratings of reviews.

The next closest pizza places on the list are in Illinois, with Coalfire Pizza and The StopAlong ranking No. 9 and No. 31, respectively. 

No. 1 on the list is Cheese Board Pizza in Berkeley, California, followed by Prince Street Pizza in New York City, Smiling With Hope Pizza in Reno, Nevada, Home Slice Pizza in Austin, Texas, and Ciao! Pizza & Pasta in Chelsea, Massachusetts. 

Yelp announced its list of 100 best pizza shops along with its search for its first-ever Chief Pizza Officer in celebration of National Pizza Day on Feb. 9. The Chief Pizza Officer will "serve as the authority on all things pizza," Yelp says. You can apply here

Last month, Yelp released its list of top 100 restaurants in the United States. Three local spots made the list: 

  • Naviya's Thai Brasserie in Minneapolis came in at No. 100
  • Christos Greek Restaurant in Minneapolis came in at No. 81
  • Vann Restaurant in Spring Park came in at No. 54

