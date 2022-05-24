Minnesota 'glampground' named one of 10 best in U.S.

Skip to main content
A refurbished train car nestled into the Northern Minnesota woods has been named one of the nation's best "glampgrounds" by a popular camping app. 

Goldie the Caboose in the Woods, a summer rental in Nevis, landed fifth on the list published Tuesday by The Dyrt

Amy Godwin and her husband purchased the 1905 Duluth, Missable and Iron Range Railway car about five years ago and transported the car from Ely to their property in Nevis. 

After fixing it up, the couple opened Goldie to campers in 2020 — Godwin is also a customer support manager for The Dyrt (conveniently).

"The reception has been just off the charts," she said, adding they rented the car out every single weekend in 2020. 

"People just seem to adore the fact that they are in this really cool, unique set up with modern amenities but it's still kept its original charm," she said. 

