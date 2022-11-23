Skip to main content
Minnesota State Park admission is free on Friday

The tradition began in 2015.

Fort Snelling State Park in St. Paul, Minn. Photo by Jan Ramstad.

Admission to all 75 of Minnesota's state parks and recreation areas will be free on Friday in celebration of one of four "Free Park Days" this year. 

The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources started the initiative back in 2015 with a goal of encouraging people to get outside and enjoy the outdoors on Black Friday. The effort has since expanded, with the DNR offering four admission-free days this year

Three of those days have already taken place, so Friday marks the last "Free Park Day" of 2022. 

Normally, visitors need to pay for either a one-day or annual vehicle permit, which would grant them legal entrance into the state park. This admission cost is waived on Free Park Days.

Some of the more well-known parks may be quite busy on these free days, so plan ahead or consider one of the lesser-traveled state parks. The DNR says almost every Minnesotan is within 30 miles of a state park. You can find a list and map here.

hiking path woods forest pexels
Outdoors

Minnesota State Parks: The free admission days for 2022

The DNR offers 4 Free Park Days every year.

kilen woods state park - flickr - tony webster
Minnesota Life

Take a hike! Free admission to MN State Parks on Black Friday

The annual promotion returns for the seventh year in a row.

image
Minnesota Life

Free admission to all MN state parks on Saturday

Saturday is one of four "Free Park Days" a year.

All-terrain chair for people with disabilities in Minnesota State Parks.
Minnesota Life

All-terrain track chairs for the disabled to debut at 5 MN state parks

The chairs are free to use for exploring non-accessible trails and other areas within the state parks.

split rock lighthouse
Outdoors

Top 10 campsites in Midwest features 4 from Minnesota

Two Minnesota destinations within a four-hour drive topped the list.

Franconia Sculpture Park - Lorie Shaull - Flickr
Outdoors

5 outdoor destinations to explore around the Twin Cities

There's something for everyone on this list.

mn dnr - boat launch - low water levels
Outdoors

DNR warns boaters of low water levels on Minnesota lakes

The low levels are due to a lack of rainfall recently in Minnesota.

image
MN Weird

DNR addresses State Fair controversy: Is it the 'fish' or 'fishes' pond?

Grammar lesson on a stick.