Minnesota State Park admission is free on Friday

Admission to all 75 of Minnesota's state parks and recreation areas will be free on Friday in celebration of one of four "Free Park Days" this year.

The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources started the initiative back in 2015 with a goal of encouraging people to get outside and enjoy the outdoors on Black Friday. The effort has since expanded, with the DNR offering four admission-free days this year.

Three of those days have already taken place, so Friday marks the last "Free Park Day" of 2022.

Normally, visitors need to pay for either a one-day or annual vehicle permit, which would grant them legal entrance into the state park. This admission cost is waived on Free Park Days.

Some of the more well-known parks may be quite busy on these free days, so plan ahead or consider one of the lesser-traveled state parks. The DNR says almost every Minnesotan is within 30 miles of a state park. You can find a list and map here.