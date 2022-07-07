Minnesota's best hotdog found in Minneapolis, food website claims

A Minneapolis eatery that feature on Guy Fieri's Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dives makes the best hotdog in Minnesota.

That's according to Eat This, Not That!, a food website which published a list last week of its favorite dogs in all 50 states.

The selection for Minnesota was The Wienery, the hole-in-the-wall diner two doors down from the Cedar Cultural Center in Cedar Riverside.

It has been slinging Chicago-style, Vienna beef hotdogs since the 1980s, and also offers burgers and breakfast on its extensive menu.

Here's what Eat This, Not That! had to say about it.

"The Wienery, which was also featured on "Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dives," is a hole-in-the-wall spot where you can find the best hot dogs in the state. You can go for a simple regular dog, which is made with Vienna beef, or get the equally delicious Chicago dog. If you like your hot dogs with a kick, try the Mr. Sunshine—it's topped with spicy giardiniera sauce and cheese. "Delicious and quality food for a good price!" wrote one reviewer. "Everyone at the table loved what they got and it has such a wide variety you can't go wrong. They have so many options, even for vegetarians!" Another customer who ordered the vegan Chicago Dog described it as "one of the best vegan dogs I have ever had."

Wisconsin's best hotdog can be found at Hot Dog Avenue in the Wisconsin Dells.

