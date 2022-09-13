Booking site says Minnesota has one of best fall fishing spots

Skip to main content
One would think the "Land of 10,000 Lakes" would be recognized.

Photo by James Wheeler on Unsplash

Bemidji has been recognized as one of the nation's top fishing spots this fall.

According to booking platform FishingBooker, Bemidji is among the top nine fall fishing destinations across the United States.

The area has around 400 lakes to choose from. However, Lake Bemidji was worthy of a detailed mention.

"Hook into Largemouth Bass, Walleye, Yellow Perch Northern Pike, Crappie, Musky, and the list goes on. You can fish from the local pier or directly from the shore, it’s up to you," FishingBooker states.

Some of the other spots discussed as great spots to cast a lure out into include Irving, Wolf, Plantagenet and Big Turtle Lakes. 

Fishing isn't the only reason why Bemidji is so appealing. According to FishingBooker:

"Bemidji is the best combo of the two worlds – you can find anything you need here, but the untouched nature is only a short walk away. Don’t miss hiking along the Paul Bunyan State Trail and Bemidji’s Itasca State Park. You can go fishing in one of the park’s 100 lakes, kayak, hike, or simply bask in the peace. In the city proper, spend some time perusing Bemidji’s Public Sculpture Walk or have a picnic in Diamond Point Park right next to the lake."

The other top fall fishing destinations in the country are as follows:

  • Griffin, Georgia
  • New River Gorge, West Virginia
  • Glacial Lakes, South Dakota
  • Shenandoah County, Virginia
  • Sevierville, Tennessee
  • Sacramento, California
  • Montauk, New York
  • Coos Bay, Oregon

To see why each area of the country is recognized, click here.

