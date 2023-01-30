Owners of Extreme Sandbox to open 'blue-collar focused' taphouse in Hastings

The owners of Extreme Sandbox in Hastings, which lets customers play with heavy machinery like excavators and bulldozers, are opening a new "blue-collar focused" restaurant and bar.

The Quarry Taphouse is scheduled to open in downtown Hastings sometime in mid-February, according to an announcement on Jan. 26. The new restaurant will replace Fireside Social House at 108 2nd St. E., which closed in December after five years in business.

Along with a full food menu and rotating local taps, the restaurant will also feature a recreation space that includes a "first-of-its-kind indoor stone throwing area."

Co-owner Randy Stenger said the indoor area will include a "real working mini digger and mini tower crane for kids to play on." Randy and his wife Sara call the concept "eatertainment."

A mini digger and tower crane at The Quarry Taphouse. The Quarry Taphouse

"It has always been a dream to tie a food and beverage concept into Extreme Sandbox, so we are excited to take this next step towards our larger vision," Randy said.

"Axe throwing has become such a popular form of entertainment, that we wanted to create something similar, but unique to our quarry theme."

The business posted a construction update on Friday, showing the progress being made ahead of its opening in February. No specific opening date has been provided as of Monday.

Food options will feature smash burgers, chicken wings, tacos and more.

The restaurant is hiring for multiple positions. More details can be found on its website.

The Stengers have been operating Extreme Sandbox since 2012. The entertainment concept landed a $150,000 deal while appearing on ABC's "Shark Tank" in 2017.