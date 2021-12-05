Popular Minneapolis taproom to start requiring proof of vaccination

The new policy will only apply to indoor service.

A Twin Cities brewery has announced that guests will soon have to provide proof of COVID-19 vaccination, or proof of a negative COVID test, to enjoy beer in its taproom.

Fair State Brewing Cooperative, located on Central Ave NE in Minneapolis, made the announcement Friday on its Facebook post, saying the decision was made after "many conversations with co-op members, staff, and the community":

The new policy will go into effect on Friday, December 10. The brewery says there are multiple ways to give proof of vaccination or a negative COVID test, as seen below:

Acceptable roof of vaccination:

A physical card

A photo of a complete vaccination card

Digital immunization records such as Docket or Clear

Acceptable negative tests:

Minnesota Department of Health (Vault)

An email from the guest’s testing provider

However, screenshots or printouts of test results "will not be accepted," a company blog post says. Rapid at-home tests will also not be accepted.

Additionally, the test must have been administered "within the last 72 hours" to qualify for entry.

So what about the unvaccinated, or those who aren't comfortable with hanging around indoors regardless of their vaccination status? Fair State says both groups will still be able to order a beverage in the outdoor beer garden, "which is covered and heated during the winter months."

“Our community focus and cooperative structure has helped guide us through these challenging times, and we are extremely grateful to our staff, members, and taproom guests for continuing to adapt.” Matt Hauck, Fair State co-founder and director of retail, said in the news release. “Our hope is that these changes will allow our community feel more safe and comfortable spending time inside the taproom.”

Fair State made headlines last year when it became the first unionized microbrewery in the country.

Per the company's website, when the brewery opened on September 6, 2014, it "became the first cooperatively-owned brewery in Minnesota, and the third in the country."