Skip to main content
November 12, 2021
Rake, mulch, or leave: What's the best thing to do with fallen leaves?
Updated:
Original:

Rake, mulch, or leave: What's the best thing to do with fallen leaves?

You don't have to rake up every last leaf in your yard — in fact, it's better if you don't.
Author:

Shaymus McLaughlin, Bring Me The News

You don't have to rake up every last leaf in your yard — in fact, it's better if you don't.

Minnesota yards and gardens are currently blanketed in yellow, red and brown leaves, fallen from trees as autumn makes way for winter. The annual sight leads to the inevitable question: What should a person do with all those leaves?

Probably unsurprisingly, there isn't a straightforward answer. It depends on the attributes of the yard, the owner's goals and where the leaves fell. 

We'll get into all that in a moment, but first, we want to make one thing clear: Fallen leaves are not inherently bad. There's a reason the slogan "Leave the leaves" exists.

A layer of leaf litter provides habitat for invertebrates and small mammals, sheltering them during the cold winter months, the National Wildlife Federation says. This, in turn, benefits other wildlife up the food chain. (E.g., caterpillars hide in the leaves, birds eat the caterpillars.) Dead leaves also contain nutrients that can fertilize lawns and gardens, and even suppress unwanted weeds.

However, letting mountains of fallen leaves sit atop wet turfgrass can have drawbacks, such as leaf mold. And tossing leaves in the regular trash to be landfilled is not only illegal in Minnesota, it's also terrible for the environment as they release the greenhouse gas methane while decomposing, according to the MPCA. (Burning leaves also creates air pollution, so avoid that as well.)

So, what should you do? Here's a quick guide.

Leaves on lawns

Thick layers of untouched, wet leaves can "smother" lawn grass and potentially lead to mold. Small amounts of leaf mold aren't a big deal and the risk of developing serious allergic complications is extremely low — but inhaling vast amounts of mold spores can be dangerous.

That doesn't mean a yard has to be spotless.

Some leaf litter is just fine. It will decompose and benefit the soil below. Shredding the leaves with a lawn mower or mulcher can help, as it breaks down more quickly and is less likely to blow into a nearby storm drain (more on that later). 

If you do need to collect leaves, use them in a compost bin or pile (read more here) or make sure they are getting taken to a composting site, not a landfill.

This might become difficult soon as cities will be stopping their garden waste collections, so one alternative could be to take your leaves onto a garden bed (more on that below).

In addition, avoid gas-powered leaf blowers, which are shockingly damaging polluters.

Leaves on sidewalks, in alleys, or in the street

Fallen leaves on concrete are very problematic. While the phosphorus, nitrogen and other nutrients they contain can benefit soil, when on a sidewalk or stuck in a gutter, those nutrients have nowhere to go.

Instead, the nutrients get washed down storm drains, then end up in rivers, streams and lakes. In the water, these nutrients break down and lead to more algae growth, which reduces oxygen levels and kills aquatic life, Mississippi Watershed Management Organization explains.

Bottom line: If leaves are on concrete, do your best to get them elsewhere.

Leaves in a garden bed

Dead leaves are essentially free mulch for a garden, with a whole host of benefits, including weed suppression, fertilization and habitat for wildlife. 

In fact, if you're sick of maintaining a lawn, you can consider converting a portion of it into a native garden area — meaning less mowing, less water usage and less leaf collection in the years ahead.

Next Up

u.s. attorney
MN News

Man pleads guilty to armed robbery of two banks, clothing store

One of the bank jobs netted him more than $88,000.

Classroom
MN News

Mysterious 'epoxy-like odor' at WI school sickens 44

Those who fell ill included both students and teachers.

flickr - price is right wheel - digitas photos
TV, Movies and The Arts

Touring 'Price is Right' stage show coming to MN

Select audience members will get a chance to play classic games from the show.

famous daves quick que coon rapids facebook
MN Food & Drink

New 'line service' Famous Dave's opens in Twin Cities

The company says it'll make things faster and more efficient.

grand marais harbor cam
Minnesota Life

Gales of November: Giant waves on Lake Superior flood Grand Marais

Enormous waves hammered Minnesota's North Shore on Thursday, from Grand Portage to Duluth.

Dalvin Cook
MN Vikings

Matthew Coller: Situations like Dalvin Cook’s bring out the worst in us

Matthew Coller's work can be found daily at Purple Insider.

fall leaves rake - s mclaughlin
Home and Garden

What's the best thing to do with fallen leaves?

You don't have to rake up every last leaf in your yard — in fact, it's better if you don't.

Nya Sigin prior lake
MN News

Protest held in support of Prior Lake student, as outrage grows over racist video

Students say the viral video isn't an isolated incident.

coronavirus, ICU, COVID-19
MN Coronavirus

Deaths rising rapidly in Minnesota as delta variant surges

October 2021 had more COVID deaths than October 2020, when there wasn't a vaccine.

Flickr - child teenager school mask covid - Jill Carlson
MN Coronavirus

Surge in COVID cases among school students, another staff member death

The rise in cases in schools mirrors what's happening statewide.

Boye Mafe
MN Gophers

Can Gophers pull the upset in Iowa? The numbers aren't encouraging

Minnesota is going to have its work cut out for them against a tough Iowa defense.

police lights
MN News

Hammer attack suspect flees police, 100 mph chase ends in violent crash

Authorities said the man assaulted an 83-year-old then led deputies on a high-speed pursuit.

Related

YouTube - Minnesota DNR - watering tree
Minnesota Life

Tips for watering trees during severe drought, sprinkler restrictions

How can you keep your valued trees healthy? Just follow these simple steps.

Flickr - Ruby throated hummingbird common mlikweed - USFWS Midwest Region
Minnesota Life

'Unexpected joys': Why you should replace lawn with MN native plants

Even converting a small portion can have practical and emotional benefits.

Blanketflower - Gaillardia aristata - skm
Minnesota Life

From lawn to MN native prairie, part 2: Sun, shade and soil

There are a couple of important yard attributes you'll want to measure beforehand.

Pixabay trowel lawn grass
Minnesota Life

Lawn to MN native prairie, part 1: Site prep and defining your space

What to get done before you even think about picking plants.

flickr - prairie coneflower - USFWS MIdwest
Minnesota Life

From lawn to MN native prairie, part 3: Picking your plants

Plant suggestions and general tips from two experts in the field.

Pixabay red fall leaves
Minnesota Life

Where to find fall colors: Leaves hit their peak across northern MN

This could be a top-notch leaf-peeping weekend.

fall foilage leaves lutsen
Travel

Here's what the drought means for fall colors in Minnesota this year

Maybe plan your leaf-peeping trips earlier than normal this year.

IMG_20200826_141148
Minnesota Life

What should you do with all the ice packs in your meal delivery kits?

If you subscribe to a meal delivery service, you know all about the ice packs.