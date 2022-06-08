Skip to main content
Reddit tale raises questions of etiquette at Boundary Waters

Reddit tale raises questions of etiquette at Boundary Waters

Today, we bring you the unsettling tale of two "camp intruders" in the Boundary Waters.

Chad Fennell, Flickr

Today, we bring you the unsettling tale of two "camp intruders" in the Boundary Waters.

An anonymous Reddit tale told by a first-time visitor to the Boundary Waters Canoe Area this week has sparked conversation online about proper campsite etiquette. 

The consensus? It's intrusive and a bit odd to roll up to a campsite where a group is already settled and set-up camp less than 10 feet away without a word. 

So, here's the story told on Reddit

Four women in their late 20s head up to the BWCA. They're enjoying their campsite when two women (presumably a mother and daughter) paddle up. 

"We say hello, with silence as a response," the Reddit writer tells. 

As the duo pulls into the campsite, they inquire about how many people are in the group and ask directions to the latrine. Upon returning from the latrine, they begin unloading and set up camp within 10 feet of the other site, the writer explains. 

"In the most Midwest way possible, one of the girls confronted them about their proximity to our campsite," the post reads. "They say that the site holds 9 (which is true) and they 'don’t care if we smoke weed or drink'. And that was that, they set up and stayed the night right next to us." 

Now, most BWCA campers agree severe weather, looming darkness and no availability to other campsites might be reasons to break social norms and settle in next to other campers. 

The Reddit author, however, said none of those conditions were present. It was a "perfect day", she writes, and tons of spots were available not more than two miles away. 

The post ends with a question: "Are we crazy for being upset? Is this totally cool behavior where in BWCA?" 

The top-voted reply offers this simple response: "Nope. Not cool. No No No." 

Further discussion ensued when the Reddit post made its way over to Twitter. 

On Twitter, several responders said the two women's behavior actually violated the permit rules — others said that wasn't exactly true. We reached out to the Superior National Forest for comment and here's what they said. 

"Camping in the BWCAW is first come first serve, there is no requirement for the number of parties per site as long as they don’t exceed the 9-person/4 watercraft per site," wrote Caroline Torkildson, a public affairs specialist. "We encourage all visitors to follow Leave No Trace principles, including 'be considerate of other visitors.'" 

So, after all, the fine print doesn't appear to speak directly to a situation like the Reddit story. But, pretty much everyone who replied online said it wasn't cool. 

"Next time I see a canoe go by with only 2 people, I’m gonna hop in the middle without a word," one Twitter reply stated. "When asked, I’ll be sure to let them know that their canoe technically holds 3 and that I don’t mind their rowing." 

Empowered by the internet's response, the original Reddit writer shared another update: 

"Had we had the knowledge this thread provided, on that day, we most certainly would have told them to keep paddling," the post reads. "I’m glad to know how to react next time, but by the sounds of it there won’t be a next time. All in all it was a fabulous trip, one of the best times of my life. We’ve already planned for this to be an annual trip. Not even camp intruders can ruin that." 

Next Up

Boundary Waters/BWCA
Outdoors

Reddit tale raises questions of etiquette at Boundary Waters

Today, we bring you the unsettling tale of two "camp intruders" in the Boundary Waters.

20210722_hhc_570
Sponsored Story

Minnesota's premier trauma center housed at HCMC

The Minneapolis center is nationally recognized in pediatric trauma

covid
MN Coronavirus

Minnesota's COVID-19 update for Wednesday, June 8

The latest from the health department.

RLC
Minnesota Life

Mississippi River Learning Center to showcase St. Paul as 'the river capital'

The year-round destination planned for Crosby Farm Regional Park could open as early as 2025.

Paige Bueckers
MN Sports

MSHSL approves NIL policy for Minnesota student-athletes

This paves the way for student-athletes to be compensated for their name, image and likeness.

ambulance
MN News

Motorcyclist killed, driver critical in Coon Rapids crash

Another man was taken to a hospital in critical condition on Tuesday.

high-tea-ge5d72d9fe_1280
MN Food & Drink

The Lynhall founder details unpleasant experience with angry customer

Anne Spaeth says the customer threatened her business would be 'destroyed' on social media.

pexels bar face mask covid
MN Coronavirus

Minnesota frontline workers can now apply for 'hero pay'

State legislators estimate around 667,000 Minnesotans will be eligible for the frontline worker pay.

Green hydrogen
MN News

CenterPoint Energy testing green hydrogen at Minneapolis plant

The pilot project transforms municipal water into a zero-carbon energy source.

image
MN Travel

Viking Cruises to voyage from Duluth to Antartica on 71-day world cruise

Fares start at $49,995.

ambulance
MN News

North Dakota man dies in crash involving semi in northwestern MN

The crash report says both drivers involved were not wearing seatbelts.

Drive-Thru_ Taco Bell Defy - 3
MN Weird

Sunny D rips on Minnesota in Taco Bell Defy tweet

*Checks headline for SEO keywords*

Related

Pixabay - camp food fire
Minnesota Life

Bear sightings prompt food storage mandate up north

Visitors to the forest and BWCAW will be required to 'properly' store their food.

superior national forest
MN News

Dispersed camping in the Superior National Forest can resume amid ongoing wildfires

Wet, cooler weather has helped moderate fire behavior.

boundary waters
MN News

Parts of Boundary Waters closed near border due to wildfire threats

The closures will begin Saturday and last for at least seven days or until the situation is resolved.

boundary waters
Minnesota Life

Forest Service limiting permits to BWCAW due to damage, overcrowding

Visitors have been cutting down trees and have been forced to compete for campsites.

Flickr - campfire
Minnesota Life

No campfires allowed in BWCAW or Superior National Forest

The campfire ban applies to all campsites in the forest, including those in the BWCAW.

Facebook Bezhik Fire crop
MN News

Wildfire begins pushing out of Boundary Waters, toward private property

The fire is estimated to be more than 900 acres in size.

Flickr - Superior National Forest Boundary Waters
MN News

Forest Service closes off more of BWCA due to nearby wildfires

Officials are worried the Canadian fires could spread to the U.S.

National Loon Center
Minnesota Life

Look inside the National Loon Center planned for Crosslake, MN

The three-story center is designed to show visitors life from a loons' point-of-view.