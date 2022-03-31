Richfield restaurant Local Roots is closing

One of the best kept secrets in the Twin Cities food scene is shutting down.

Local Roots, the family owned restaurant that opened at 817 E 66th St. in Richfield in 2017, announced Thursday that it will close next month.

"It is with great pain that we announce Sunday April 10th will be our last day of operation in our Richfield location. We are forever grateful to the countless, wonderful customers and amazing employees we have had the privilege to meet on this journey," the restaurant's announcement says.

Catering and third-party delivery will continue, and owner Courtney Norgaard tells Bring Me The News that she hasn't ruled out reopening the restaurant at a new location.

"For now we will be operating a corporate cafe in Bloomington while continuing our catering business and 3rd party deliveries. We are actively searching for a new location but so far we haven’t found anything that fits," Norgaard said.

But while the doors to the actual building will lock after April 10, customers can still order for delivery at localrootsmn.com by clicking the order online tab. They currently work with Door Dash and Uber Eats, so if you have a hankering for their farmers breakfast (the breakfast sandwich is amazing) or the chicken wild rice soup that the Star Tribune raved about in December, you can still get it.

Catering orders and questions can also be sent to orders@localrootsmn.com.

Local Roots opened after years of being a wholesale soup distributor in south Minneapolis, taking over the building that had been occupied for decades by Richfield Floral & Garden.