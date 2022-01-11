Skip to main content
Southern Minnesota city named most stunning small town in MN

And it ranks No. 42 out of 50 on the ranking of each state's stunning towns.

August, Schwerdfeger, Flickr

Lanesboro, Minnesota, is the most stunning small town in Minnesota, according to an MSN Travel list about the 50 best U.S. cities 

Lanesboro in southeastern Minnesota came in at No. 41 on the list. The publication says: 

"The small town of Lanesboro in Minnesota sits along the scenic Root River State Trail – covering around 60 miles, the route can be enjoyed on foot, by bike, or even with kayaks or tubes right on the water. Back in town, Lanesboro's quaint center is full of individual shops and bars, with a refreshing lack of chain stores and fast-food outlets."

Bayfield, Wisconsin, ranked No. 35. Deadwood, South Dakota is No. 30. Park River, North Dakota is No. 39. Pella, Iowa is No. 44.

The towns in the top 5 are:

  1. St. Helena, California
  2. Camden, Maine
  3. Helen, Georgia
  4. Rockport, Massachusetts
  5. Taos, New Mexico

