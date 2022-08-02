Study: 2 MN cities among top 10 best places to live in the country

Skip to main content
Study: 2 Minnesota cities among top 10 best places to live in the country

Rochester is ranked third overall.

Two Minnesota cities were named among the top ten best places to live in the country in a new report by Livability.com. 

Each year, Livability ranks the Top 100 Best Places to Live in America, but this year is focused on "mid-sized" cities with 500,000 or fewer inhabitants.

The LivScore — the algorithm that determines the ranking — examine 50 data points related to amenities, economy, demographics, housing, social and civic capital, education, health care and transportation and infrastructure. 

This year, two Minnesota cities landed in the top ten with Rochester in third place and Minneapolis ranking sixth. 

​​"Rochester, MN, is always brewing with excitement, as the community boasts gorgeous Midwest scenery, an arts scene full of galleries, theaters and museums, must-try fine dining and food truck favorites, amazing breweries and wineries, and – its gem – the nearly 200,000-square-foot Mayo Civic Center, which hosts a calendar full of must-attend social and sporting events, conventions and concerts," Livability gushed. 

While the report includes a couple mishaps (mentions of Mall of America and highlighting the Como Zoo Conservancy as a local attraction), the listing also highlights Minnehaha Park, North Loop and the many breweries in town.  

"Minneapolis, MN, ranks as one of the best places to live in the U.S. partly because of its innovative economy that touches a breadth of industries from software to renewable energy," Livability shared. "There’s much fun to be had in this Midwestern city, too." 

Livability Best Places to Live in the US in 2022

  1. Madison, Wisconsin 
  2. Ann Arbor, Michigan 
  3. Rochester, Minnesota
  4. Naperville, Illinois 
  5. Overland Park, Kansas 
  6. Minneapolis, Minnesota
  7. Fishers, Indiana 
  8. Salt Lake City, Utah 
  9. Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania 
  10. Carmel, Indiana 

