Skip to main content
Study reveals what color lures walleye prefer in different water conditions

Study reveals what color lures walleye prefer in different water conditions

The best lure colors might depend on water conditions.

A walleye is measured on a fish board. Photo Courtesy of U.S. Fish & Wildlife Service.

The best lure colors might depend on water conditions.

With a warming climate bringing more turbidity and algae blooms to the Great Lakes region, researchers are exploring how walleye — one of the lakes' visual hunters — are adapting to changing water conditions. 

Dr. Suzanne Gray, an associate professor of aquatic physiological ecology at Ohio State University, presented her team's findings at a webinar hosted by Ohio Sea Grant last month. 

Gray's research, which suggests which color lures walleye prefer in different water conditions, takes a closer look at how fish are responding to human-driven environmental shifts — it also offers new insight to anglers in the multi-billion-dollar sports fishing industry. 

Anglers on Lake Erie jumpstarted the new research through a citizen science project designed by Gray and her team. By working with charter captains, the researchers collected data on walleye catches, including photos of the fish, the bait used to catch it and the water conditions at the time. 

The data suggested walleye preferred predominately white lures in clear water conditions, yellow or gold lures in sedimentary turbid conditions and black lures in algae bloom conditions. 

“This was really interesting,” Gray explained during the webinar. “This is showing that there is some variation in which base colors are more successful at catching walleye under different conditions.” 

The researchers followed-up with a controlled experiment to test the findings. 

Using white, gold, black and purple lures, researchers found the walleye showed no preference in clear water, a preference for gold lures in sedimentary turbid conditions and a preference for black lures in algae conditions. 

“Fish have amazing sensory systems," Gray said. "They can use taste, olfaction, hearing and we’re going to start to look at how those might play into their ability to detect lures and their prey if water conditions change.” 

Next Up

image
Outdoors

Study reveals what color lures walleye prefer

The best lure colors might depend on water conditions.

3M Open, Rickie Fowler
MN Sports

Who is in the field at this week's 3M Open in Minnesota?

We've listed 11 players who are definitely worth following at this week's PGA Tour event.

Larsmont Cottages
MN Travel

Three Minnesota resorts named among 10 best in the Midwest

Resorts on the North Shore, Wayzata, and Nisswa made the list.

heat wave - summer - hot - weather
MN Weather

The last two weeks of July are going to be hot

Northern Minnesota will again be the place to be for storm chances.

Fatal police shooting Minneapolis
MN News

Mother whose apartment was shot up by Tekle Sundberg confronts protesters

Arabella Yarbrough took cover in her apartment with her two young children.

Screen Shot 2022-07-17 at 8.11.57 PM
MN News

3 people killed in vehicle crushed between semis identified

All three died at the scene when a semi slammed into their vehicle that was stopped in a construction zone.

Screen Shot 2022-07-18 at 7.03.26 AM
MN News

Suspect crashes stolen car in St. Paul, killing 70-year-old woman

The vehicle had been stolen from Minneapolis.

Drew Gilbert
MN Sports

Stillwater native Drew Gilbert selected by Astros in 1st round of MLB Draft

Gilbert parlayed an outstanding season at Tennessee into first-round status.

Fatal police shooting Minneapolis
MN News

BCA asks public to send video of Andrew Tekle Sundberg shooting

The City of Minneapolis says it is in the process of preparing to release video to the public.

Minnesota State Fair
Minnesota Life

Discounted tickets to the Minnesota State Fair now available

You'll pay more if you wait to buy tickets during the fair.

Screen Shot 2022-07-17 at 1.44.51 PM
MN News

Minnetonka assistant fire chief dies after being found unresponsive

The 59-year-old died Saturday after being found unresponsive.

Flickr - police lights squad siren - Edward Kimmel
MN News

Road rage suspect in custody after fleeing police

The pursuit with police began just before 12:30 p.m. Saturday.

Related

Boundary Waters/BWCA
Outdoors

Reddit tale raises questions of etiquette at Boundary Waters

Today, we bring you the unsettling tale of two "camp intruders" in the Boundary Waters.

National Loon Center
Minnesota Life

Look inside the National Loon Center planned for Crosslake, MN

The three-story center is designed to show visitors life from a loons' point-of-view.

uawgitwa5lpcj158xkfx
Outdoors

Minnesota 'glampground' named one of 10 best in U.S.

In Nevis, Minnesota, campers can stay in a refurbished 1905 train car.

carolien-van-oijen-Wycp1fC2Rcc-unsplash
Home and Garden

What's the buzz about No Mow May?

A campaign to save pollinators grows in popularity.

sunfish mn dnr
Minnesota Life

MN DNR adds daily sunfish limits to 52 more lakes

It's part of an effort to improve the size of sunfish.

Native garden
Outdoors

Ways to mark Earth Day in Minnesota

The world marks Earth Day on April 22.

upper falls at devils kettle
Outdoors

Gallery: Six must-see waterfalls in Minnesota

Dozens of waterfalls can be found in Minnesota. Here are several that are worth the hike it may take to get to them.

St. Paul park photo
Minnesota Life

St. Paul tops Minneapolis, both top 5 overall parks systems in US

St. Paul ranked second overall, while Minneapolis came in fifth, according to the latest rankings by the nonprofit Trust for Public Land.