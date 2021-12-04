Skip to main content
December 4, 2021
Publish date:

Target's gift card discount is back, but for this weekend only

The fine print: for Target Circle members only (but membership is free).
Author:
Target store

If you've entered the "to heck with it, I'm just buying everyone gift cards" phase of your holiday shopping, Minnesota's biggest big-box retailer might have a deal for you.

Echoing a similar holiday offer last year, Target is again offering 10 percent off gift cards of up to $500.

There's a catch, however — two of them, actually. Number one, the offer is good for this weekend only, ending Sunday, December 5th. 

Secondly, the offer is only available for members of Target Circle (the retailer's rewards program). The good news in, it's absolutely free to join.

The offer is good both online and in-store, though Target warns that increased shipping volume may cause delays for physical gift cards. (In which case, there are options to send them electronically via email and text.)

A couple more "fine print" items to be aware of: the offer excludes Visa Gift Cards, Mastercard Gift Cards, American Express Gift Cards and other gift cards sold at Target stores (like those you might see for restaurants, for instance). 

Additionally, the offer is limited to one transaction per guest, though said transaction can include multiple gift cards — though there's a $50 maximum discount. 

You can check out the offer and get signed up by clicking right here.

