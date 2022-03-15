The 10 best restaurants in the Twin Cities, according to OpenTable

If you're looking for the most well-regarded restaurants among Twin Cities diners, look no further.

The reservation and review site OpenTable has a ranking of the 10 best restaurants in the Minneapolis-St. Paul area, which it compiles by sorting through verified user reviews.

And helpfully, OpenTable updates this list every month based on the latest feedback. This means you can always get a snapshot of which eateries are in favor.

Interestingly, the top 10 isn't full of the usual suspects, instead offering a nice variety of options – even though a couple ... can't really be classed as being in the Twin Cities "area."

Here are the top 10 "best overall restaurants" according to OpenTable, as of March 15:

Dan's Bar and Grill — New Trier (Burgers ... albeit a bit of a drive from the Twin Cities) Rincon 38 — Minneapolis (Spanish) Unleashed Hounds & Hops — Downtown Minneapolis (American) Murray's Restaurant & Cocktail Lounge — Downtown Minneapolis (American) Porterhouse Steak and Seafood — Lakeville (Steak) Boca Chica Restaurant — St. Paul (Mexican) Italian Eatery — Minneapolis (Italian) Bleu Duck Kitchen — Rochester (American ... again, with the driving) Buona Sera — Champlin (Italian) Lake Elmo Inn — Lake Elmo (Continental)

You can check OpenTable for the latest rankings.

