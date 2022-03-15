The 10 best restaurants in the Twin Cities, according to OpenTable

Skip to main content
The 10 best restaurants in the Twin Cities area, according to OpenTable diners

The site compiles the rankings by sorting through user reviews.

If you're looking for the most well-regarded restaurants among Twin Cities diners, look no further.

The reservation and review site OpenTable has a ranking of the 10 best restaurants in the Minneapolis-St. Paul area, which it compiles by sorting through verified user reviews.

And helpfully, OpenTable updates this list every month based on the latest feedback. This means you can always get a snapshot of which eateries are in favor.

Interestingly, the top 10 isn't full of the usual suspects, instead offering a nice variety of options – even though a couple ... can't really be classed as being in the Twin Cities "area."

Here are the top 10 "best overall restaurants" according to OpenTable, as of March 15:

  1. Dan's Bar and Grill — New Trier (Burgers ... albeit a bit of a drive from the Twin Cities)
  2. Rincon 38 — Minneapolis (Spanish)
  3. Unleashed Hounds & Hops — Downtown Minneapolis (American)
  4. Murray's Restaurant & Cocktail Lounge — Downtown Minneapolis (American)
  5. Porterhouse Steak and Seafood — Lakeville (Steak)
  6. Boca Chica Restaurant — St. Paul (Mexican)
  7. Italian Eatery — Minneapolis (Italian)
  8. Bleu Duck Kitchen — Rochester (American ... again, with the driving)
  9. Buona Sera — Champlin (Italian)
  10. Lake Elmo Inn — Lake Elmo (Continental)

You can check OpenTable for the latest rankings.

