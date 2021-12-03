These Twin Cities restaurants have heated patios for outdoor winter dining

Skip to main content
December 3, 2021
These Twin Cities restaurants have heated patios for outdoor dining this winter
Publish date:

These Twin Cities restaurants have heated patios for outdoor dining this winter

From bonfires to igloos, Twin Cities restaurants have you covered as temperatures drop.
Author:

Gianni's, Facebook

From bonfires to igloos, Twin Cities restaurants have you covered as temperatures drop.

With COVID-19 still rife in Minnesota, not everyone will feel comfortable dining indoors this winter. Fortunately, if you're looking for a place to dine al fresco, restaurants across the Twin Cities have you covered — even as the temperatures drop. 

From bonfires and heaters to igloos and tents, dozens of establishments offer outdoor dining year-round. Here is a list of restaurants and breweries that are known to have heated patios or outdoor spaces (check before you go just to confirm nothing has changed): 

Excelsior 

Excelsior Brewing Company, 421 3rd St. S, has heated clam shelters on the patio.

Hopkins

— Pub 819, 819 Mainstreet, has heaters on the dog-friendly patio.

Minneapolis

56 Brewing, 3055 Columbia Ave. NE, has heaters and fire pits on the patio, along with blankets for people to keep warm.

Centro, 1414 Quincy St. NE, has heaters on its patio.

Lago Tacos, 2901 Lyndale Ave. S, has fire pits and s'more kits on the patio. 

Rosalia, 2811 W 43rd St, has a heated patio and fire pits.

Red Cow, 208 1st Ave. N and 2626 Hennepin Ave., has heated patios. 

Did we miss a place? Send an email to melissa@bringmethenews.com and we'll add it to the list. 

Smack Shack, 603 N Washington Ave., has heaters and wind blockers on its patio. 

Stanley's Northeast Bar Room, 2500 University Ave. NE, has heaters on its dog-friendly patio.

Twin Spirits Distillery, 2931 Central Ave. NE, has bonfires and greenhouses for outdoor drinkers.

Utepils Brewing, 225 Thomas Ave., has a winter beer garden with fire pits to stay warm. 

Minnetonka

Duke's on 7, 15600 Hwy. 7, has igloos and heaters for outdoor diners. 

St. Louis Park 

The Block Food + Drink, 7007 Walker St., has heaters on the dog-friendly patio.

The Park Tavern, 3401 Louisiana Ave. S, has a heated tent outside with some openings to keep air circulating. 

St. Paul

A-Side Public House, a brewpub, kitchen and coffee bar at 754 Randolph Ave., has a fire pit outside. 

The Gnome Pub, 498 Selby Ave., has a fireplace and heaters on its expansive outdoor patio.

Meritage, 410 St. Peter St., has heaters and lap blankets on the terrace. 

Red Cow, 393 Selby Ave., has heaters on the patio. 

Waldmann Brewery, 445 Smith Ave. N, has a bonfire and infrared heaters in its outdoor biergarten. 

Wayzata

Gianni's Steakhouse, 635 Lake St. E, has a heated and covered patio for outdoor diners.

Nine Twenty Five, 925 Lake St. E, offers heated igloos for small groups. 

White Bear Lake

Brickhouse, 4746 Washington Square, has heaters on its patio and heated igloos available for reservation. 

Next Up

gianni's wayzata heated patio
Bars and Restaurants

These Twin Cities restaurants have heated patios for outdoor winter dining

From bonfires to igloos, Twin Cities restaurants have you covered as temperatures drop.

st. paul homicide
MN News

Man fatally stabbed in St. Paul, marking record 35th homicide this year

Police have identified a person of interest.

Kirill Kaprizov
MN Wild

Kirill Kaprizov's slow start is a thing of the past

A potential sophomore slump has been erased with a three-point night against the Devils..

Noah Kelley
MN News

Man fatally shot by police at Mounds View liquor store is identified

The 21-year-old died of multiple gunshot wounds.

mpd aldi incident screengrab
MN News

Video shows MPD officer grab, throw Aldi customer

The department says the matter was referred to the Office of Police Conduct Review.

US Sec Defense Flickr - Joe Bide Nov 11 2021
MN Coronavirus

Biden lays out wintertime plan to curb COVID's spread

It comes as the U.S. reported its second case of the omicron variant.

Willow River DOC
MN News

MN Dept. of Corrections offering $5K bonuses as it seeks to hire 200

The DOC is offering hiring bonuses for new employees and for referrals.

mayor jacob frey
MN News

Mayor Frey unveils workgroup to develop public safety recommendations

There are 35 members in the workgroup.

ice fishing brainerd jaycees lorie shaull flickr
Minnesota Life

MN city named best ice fishing destination in the US

A lake in Wisconsin also made the top 8.

today show surprise
TV, Movies and The Arts

'TODAY Show' surprises Minneapolis youth nonprofit with toys

It's part of the program's Season of Giving toy drive.

covid
MN Coronavirus

3rd federal medical team to join COVID-19 fight in Minnesota

There are more than 1,500 people with COVID-19 admitted to Minnesota hospitals.

hospital, emergency room
MN News

Driver killed after other motorist crosses into opposite lane

The head-on crash occurred early Thursday, just north of the Twin Cities.

Related

ninetwentyfive igloos wayzata
MN Food & Drink

Wayzata restaurant adds igloos to extend the outdoor dining season

Restaurants across the state are looking to keep serving customers outside during the pandemic.

Screen Shot 2020-06-01 at 2.51.00 PM
MN Food & Drink

Some restaurants choose to delay opening patio amid unrest in Twin Cities

Today is the first day restaurants can reopen their patios amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Franconia Sculpture Park - Lorie Shaull - Flickr
Outdoors

5 outdoor destinations to explore around the Twin Cities

There's something for everyone on this list of overlooked spots.

peanut-butter-sandwich-4546397_1280
MN Food & Drink

Coronavirus: These Twin Cities restaurants are offering free food for kids

The restaurant industry is stepping up as schools shut down.

Facebook - North Commons Water Park - P&R Board
Minnesota Life

Beat the heat: 15 outdoor water parks in the Twin Cities

Get the lowdown on admission rates, opening dates and more.

patio
MN Food & Drink

What constitutes outdoor dining under Minnesota's new guidance?

Igloos and any fully enclosed structures don't count.

closed
MN Food & Drink

More restaurants have closed amid the coronavirus pandemic

Add this Apple Valley and St. Paul restaurant to the list of closures.

Wrestling spots
Places to Go

Nine famous pro wrestling locations to visit in the Twin Cities

Making a wrestling pilgrimage to the Twin Cities? Look no further.