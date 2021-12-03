These Twin Cities restaurants have heated patios for outdoor winter dining

These Twin Cities restaurants have heated patios for outdoor dining this winter
With COVID-19 still rife in Minnesota, not everyone will feel comfortable dining indoors this winter. Fortunately, if you're looking for a place to dine al fresco, restaurants across the Twin Cities have you covered — even as the temperatures drop.
From bonfires and heaters to igloos and tents, dozens of establishments offer outdoor dining year-round. Here is a list of restaurants and breweries that are known to have heated patios or outdoor spaces (check before you go just to confirm nothing has changed):
Excelsior
— Excelsior Brewing Company, 421 3rd St. S, has heated clam shelters on the patio.
Hopkins
— Pub 819, 819 Mainstreet, has heaters on the dog-friendly patio.
Minneapolis
— 56 Brewing, 3055 Columbia Ave. NE, has heaters and fire pits on the patio, along with blankets for people to keep warm.
— Centro, 1414 Quincy St. NE, has heaters on its patio.
— Lago Tacos, 2901 Lyndale Ave. S, has fire pits and s'more kits on the patio.
– Rosalia, 2811 W 43rd St, has a heated patio and fire pits.
— Red Cow, 208 1st Ave. N and 2626 Hennepin Ave., has heated patios.
Did we miss a place? Send an email to melissa@bringmethenews.com and we'll add it to the list.
— Smack Shack, 603 N Washington Ave., has heaters and wind blockers on its patio.
— Stanley's Northeast Bar Room, 2500 University Ave. NE, has heaters on its dog-friendly patio.
— Twin Spirits Distillery, 2931 Central Ave. NE, has bonfires and greenhouses for outdoor drinkers.
— Utepils Brewing, 225 Thomas Ave., has a winter beer garden with fire pits to stay warm.
Minnetonka
— Duke's on 7, 15600 Hwy. 7, has igloos and heaters for outdoor diners.
St. Louis Park
— The Block Food + Drink, 7007 Walker St., has heaters on the dog-friendly patio.
— The Park Tavern, 3401 Louisiana Ave. S, has a heated tent outside with some openings to keep air circulating.
St. Paul
— A-Side Public House, a brewpub, kitchen and coffee bar at 754 Randolph Ave., has a fire pit outside.
— The Gnome Pub, 498 Selby Ave., has a fireplace and heaters on its expansive outdoor patio.
— Meritage, 410 St. Peter St., has heaters and lap blankets on the terrace.
— Red Cow, 393 Selby Ave., has heaters on the patio.
— Waldmann Brewery, 445 Smith Ave. N, has a bonfire and infrared heaters in its outdoor biergarten.
Wayzata
— Gianni's Steakhouse, 635 Lake St. E, has a heated and covered patio for outdoor diners.
— Nine Twenty Five, 925 Lake St. E, offers heated igloos for small groups.
White Bear Lake
— Brickhouse, 4746 Washington Square, has heaters on its patio and heated igloos available for reservation.