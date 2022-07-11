Top 10 campsites in Midwest features 4 from Minnesota

The Dyrt has rated four Minnesota campgrounds among the best in the Midwest.

"From one of the most photographed lighthouses in America to spectacular landscapes that are home to bears, moose, wolves and lynxes, the Midwest has a lot more going on than rolling farmland," the Dyrt's 2022 Best Places to Camp: Top 10 in the Midwest list reads.

The best places to camp, according to the Dyrt, are:

Split Rock Lighthouse State Park — Minnesota Bear Head Lake State Park — Minnesota Wyalusing State Park — Wisconsin Hocking Hills State Park Campground — Ohio Turkey Run State Park Campground — Indiana Fall Lake — Minnesota Tettegouche State Park — Minnesota Mackinaw Mill Creek Camping — Michigan Devil's Lake State Park — Wisconsin Sun Outdoors Lake Rudolph — Indiana

Split Rock Lighthouse State Park is also ranked fifth in the nation by the Dyrt, which is described as an "Airbnb meets camping" website and was created by Minnesota natives Sarah Smith and Kevin Long, who now live in Oregon.

Split Rock is joined in the Midwest Top 10 by another North Shore campsite at Tettegouche State Park.

The other two are also found in northern Minnesota, with Bear Head Lake State Park 13 miles east of Tower, and Fall Lake found northeast of Ely in Superior National Forest.