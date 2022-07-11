Skip to main content
Top 10 campsites in Midwest features 4 from Minnesota

Two Minnesota destinations within a four-hour drive topped the list.

Mike Goad, Flickr

The Dyrt has rated four Minnesota campgrounds among the best in the Midwest. 

"From one of the most photographed lighthouses in America to spectacular landscapes that are home to bears, moose, wolves and lynxes, the Midwest has a lot more going on than rolling farmland," the Dyrt's 2022 Best Places to Camp: Top 10 in the Midwest list reads. 

The best places to camp, according to the Dyrt, are: 

  1. Split Rock Lighthouse State Park — Minnesota
  2. Bear Head Lake State Park — Minnesota
  3. Wyalusing State Park — Wisconsin
  4. Hocking Hills State Park Campground — Ohio 
  5. Turkey Run State Park Campground — Indiana 
  6. Fall Lake — Minnesota
  7. Tettegouche State Park — Minnesota
  8. Mackinaw Mill Creek Camping — Michigan 
  9. Devil's Lake State Park — Wisconsin 
  10. Sun Outdoors Lake Rudolph — Indiana 

Split Rock Lighthouse State Park is also ranked fifth in the nation by the Dyrt, which is described as an "Airbnb meets camping" website and was created by Minnesota natives Sarah Smith and Kevin Long, who now live in Oregon.

Split Rock is joined in the Midwest Top 10 by another North Shore campsite at Tettegouche State Park.

The other two are also found in northern Minnesota, with Bear Head Lake State Park 13 miles east of Tower, and Fall Lake found northeast of Ely in Superior National Forest.

split rock lighthouse
Outdoors

