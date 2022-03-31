Wanna get paid to live at a ND campground this summer?

Skip to main content
Wanna get paid to live at a North Dakota campground this summer?

Free hook-up plus a monthly stiped ... but there's a bit of a catch.

How would you like to spend your summer enjoying the outdoors at a Fargo-area campground, with a free RV hook-up and swimming, fishing, boating right at your fingertips?

Oh, and you'll get paid for it.

That's the offer from Cass County, North Dakota, which is looking for a camp host at Brewer Lake campgrounds this summer. Located in Erie, North Dakota (about 40 miles northwest of Fargo), the site offers:

  • A modern restroom
  • Swimming
  • Fishing
  • Boating
  • RV camping with electricity
  • A sewage dump station

The camp host, who would live there from May through September, will get a free seasonal hook-up plus $3,200 a month.

Sound like a deal? Well we've sort of buried the lede. There's a bit more to it, as being a camp host is a job. 

A camp host has to live on-site, and is expected to welcome and register campers while also being available for questions or assistance.

There are chores to be done, including mowing, trash collection, and other cleaning activities. 

And yes, cleaning restrooms is on the list of responsibilities for a camp host.

A Cass County spokesperson said compensation last year was $3,200 a month, and while the board could change that figure, it wouldn't be by much.

North Dakota Parks and Recreation pitches it as a great gig for someone who loves the outdoors and has a free summer. 

Applications are due April 18 — you can apply online here.

