Ways to mark Earth Day in Minnesota

The world marks Earth Day on April 22.

Starting a native garden helps pollinators and wildlife.

The world will mark Earth Day on Friday, Apr. 22, demonstrating support for environmental protection at a time when time is rapidly running out for meaningful action to prevent catastrophic climate change.

Plant Minnesota natives in your yard

One of the ways you can make changes at home is by adding Minnesota native plants to your yard, which are better for pollinators and other wildlife, and also require less intensive intervention than non-native specimens.

The Associated Press has a report you can check out here, which champions the practice of "benign neglect" in the garden. Plenty of Minnesota cities and environmental groups – The City of Edina among them – are encouraging residents to observe "No Mow May," leaving lawns untouched to boost wildlife and insect habitats.

If you're looking to start a native garden, Prairie Moon Nursery is offering a free pack of Large-flowered Beardtongue seeds with every order, and will also donate 5% of purchases to a worthy cause.

Don't know where to start? We've got you covered. Check out Bring Me The News' 3-part guide to starting a native garden:

Oh, and you should also check out this guide to spring plant sales that are happening across the Twin Cities over the next six weeks.

Earth Day beer

Minneapolis craft beer maker 56 Brewing has teamed up with the Minnesota Center for Environmental Advocacy to create a new beer for Earth Day.

There will be a launch party for the Public Access IPA at the brewery at 3055 Columbia Ave. NE., from 12 p.m. onwards Friday.

The IPA comes with a hefty 7.2% ABV and features El Dorado and Lotus hops.

"We believe water and clean parks should be accessible to everyone, so should good beer," says the brewery, which will be donating $1 from every four pack and crowler it sells to the MCEA.

Rally and March

The Climate Justice Committee is holding an Earth Day rally and march at 1 p.m. Saturday, starting at the Urban Farm 1860 East 28th Street in Minneapolis.

More details here.

Eco-friendly food, drink, travel options

Still making decisions on where to take your trips this summer? Or looking for attractions or places to eat that have a focus on sustainability?

Explore Minnesota is encouraging Minnesotans to stay local this summer by holidaying in-state, and has no shortage of suggestions on what to do.

Click here to check out its guide for eco-friendlier food, drink, travel, hotel, and "things to do" options in Minnesota.

Take part in a clean up

Earth Day is marked every year in Minneapolis with a series of clean ups of parks, rivers, and lakes, part of a collaboration between Minneapolis Park and Recreation Board (MPRB) and City of Minneapolis Solid Waste and Recycling.

You can find locations for each of the cleanups here, with each one happening between 9:30 a.m. and noon Saturday.

Also holding a cleanup is the Friends of Mississippi River, which is expecting hundreds of people to take part in its annual river gorge cleanup. Find more details here.

Recognizing businesses

The City of Golden Valley has launched a new program to celebrate Earth Day called the "Energy Hero Recognition Program," which will acknowledge local businesses for their efforts to improve energy efficiency, reduce energy usage, and enact other eco-friendly initiatives.

Businesses can apply to be named an energy hero here, with those accepted receiving window clings to display, and have their name listed on city marketing materials, website, and social media posts.

