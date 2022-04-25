Skip to main content
What's the buzz about No Mow May?

What's the buzz about No Mow May?

A campaign to save pollinators grows in popularity.

Courtesy of Carolien van Oijen via Unsplash.

A campaign to save pollinators grows in popularity.

A growing number of Minnesota cities are declaring "No Mow May" and encouraging residents to opt for untidy lawns in efforts to save pollinators. 

West St. Paul joined the effort last year, and "No Mow May" will be formally observed for the first time this year in Edina, Mendota Heights, Vadnais Heights and New Brighton. 

In participating communities, local ordinances pertaining to lawn maintenance are temporarily suspended to allow for untidy lawns. 

The natural growth help bees and other pollinators safely leave hibernation and find critical nectar and pollen resources at the start of the season. 

Within "No Mow May" cities, participation from property owners is optional. 

In 2020, Appleton, Wisconsin became the first U.S. city to adopt "No Mow May", according to Wisconsin Public Radio. More communities in Wisconsin and elsewhere have since joined the effort. 

In Minnesota, there are more than 400 native bee species, according to Board of Water and Soil Resources.

Minnesota's state bee, the rusty-patched bumble bee, is among a list of pollinators threatened with extinction due to loss of habitat and other factors, such as the use of pesticides and insecticides. 

The orange and brown Poweshiek skipperling, formerly one of Minnesota’s most common prairie butterflies, is nearly extinct, according to the Minnesota Zoo's Prairie Butterfly Conservation Program. Another butterfly, the Dakota Skipper, has also nearly vanished. 

In addition to ditching the mower, native plantings are encouraged to help replenish pollinator habitat. The zoo recommends milkweeds, purple coneflowers, Black-eyed Susan, meadow blazing star and New England aster. 

Bring Me The News has a guide on how to convert your yard to native prairie:

Online resources to download: 

Flickr - Ruby throated hummingbird common mlikweed - USFWS Midwest Region
Home and Garden

'Unexpected joys': Why you should replace lawn with MN native plants

Even converting a small portion can have practical and emotional benefits.

flickr - prairie coneflower - USFWS MIdwest
Home and Garden

From lawn to MN native prairie, part 3: Picking your plants

Plant suggestions and general tips from two experts in the field.

Pixabay trowel lawn grass
Home and Garden

Lawn to MN native prairie, part 1: Site prep and defining your space

What to get done before you even think about picking plants.

Screen Shot 2022-04-14 at 3.54.36 PM
Home and Garden

List of 2022 spring plant sales in the Twin Cities

This list will be updated as more events are announced.

Blanketflower - Gaillardia aristata - skm
Home and Garden

From lawn to MN native prairie, part 2: Sun, shade and soil

There are a couple of important yard attributes you'll want to measure beforehand.

fall leaves rake - s mclaughlin
Home and Garden

What's the best thing to do with fallen leaves?

You don't have to rake up every last leaf in your yard — in fact, it's better if you don't.

Minnesota sign
Home and Garden

Here are the 20 best places to live in MN, according to Niche

One Minnesota community made it in the top 100 places to live in the U.S.

Hy-Vee
MN Shopping

Hy-Vee scraps long-standing plans for stores in 5 metro cities

The Mayor of Farmington says the grocer made nothing but "empty promises."