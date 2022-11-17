1 arrested, 2 additional suspects sought in teen's fatal shooting in Plymouth

One suspect is in custody and two others are sought in connection with Monday's fatal shooting of a 17-year-old Albertville boy in Plymouth.

The Plymouth Police Department on Thursday said officers arrested an 18-year-old man on Wednesday in Golden Valley in connection with the murder of Yaseen Johnson.

Police are asking for the public's help in locating two additional suspects:

Augustus "A.J." Matthew Sirleaf Jr., 19, of Plymouth.

Hans Madave, 19, of New Hope.

Yaseen's body was discovered by police around 6 p.m. Monday, after a shooting was reported in the 9000 block of 37th Place North.

Erik Fadden, the city's police chief and public safety director, said officers were nearby when the incident occurred and arrived quickly, but found Yaseen dead inside a vehicle in an apartment complex parking lot.

The Hennepin County Medical Examiner's Office later confirmed Yaseen died of multiple gunshot wounds.

“I wouldn’t be completely honest if I was saying there was zero threat to the public, because we haven’t recovered this firearm yet," Fadden said during a press conference Thursday.

Fadden said anyone who sees either of the suspects should not approach them, but should call 911. Anyone with information about the case can also call the department's tip-line at 763-509-5177.

"The investigation has been very time intensive and all of our staff have been working around the clock since Monday evening to follow up on leads, tips and uncover more details as to why this tragedy actually occurred," Fadden said, adding the investigation remains active.

Yaseen was a student at Rogers High School, KARE 11 reports.