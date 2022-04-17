1 arrested after stabbing in downtown Minneapolis

One man has been arrested in connection with a Friday stabbing in downtown Minneapolis.

According to the Minneapolis Police Department, officers responded to a report of a stabbing downtown at around 2:45 p.m. Police arrived at the scene – near the intersection of Hennepin Avenue and 8th Street – and found a 56-year-old man suffering from a stab wound.

Officers provided aid before he was taken to the hospital with what police described as a “potentially life-threatening injury.”

A preliminary investigation indicates that the victim got into an altercation with another man on the 1300 block of Linden Avenue, which ended with the stabbing.

The victim then walked to Hennepin Avenue and 8th Street.

A Saturday update from MPD stated that a 58-year-old man had been arrested in connection with the incident, though formal charges have not been filed.

Note: The details provided in this story are based on the police’s latest version of events, and may be subject to change.