Skip to main content
1 arrested after stabbing in downtown Minneapolis

1 arrested after stabbing in downtown Minneapolis

The stabbing took place after an altercation on the 1300 block of Linden Avenue.

Credit: Tony Webster, Flickr

The stabbing took place after an altercation on the 1300 block of Linden Avenue.

One man has been arrested in connection with a Friday stabbing in downtown Minneapolis.

According to the Minneapolis Police Department, officers responded to a report of a stabbing downtown at around 2:45 p.m. Police arrived at the scene – near the intersection of Hennepin Avenue and 8th Street – and found a 56-year-old man suffering from a stab wound.

Officers provided aid before he was taken to the hospital with what police described as a “potentially life-threatening injury.”

A preliminary investigation indicates that the victim got into an altercation with another man on the 1300 block of Linden Avenue, which ended with the stabbing.

The victim then walked to Hennepin Avenue and 8th Street.

A Saturday update from MPD stated that a 58-year-old man had been arrested in connection with the incident, though formal charges have not been filed. 

Note: The details provided in this story are based on the police’s latest version of events, and may be subject to change.

Next Up

Minneapolis police
MN News

1 arrested after stabbing in downtown Minneapolis

The stabbing took place after an altercation on the 1300 block of Linden Avenue.

ambulance
MN News

Driver 'partially ejected' in fatal crash on I-94 in Minneapolis

The crash occurred at around 7:30 a.m. Saturday.

Flickr - police lights squad siren - Edward Kimmel
MN News

St. Paul 18-year-old dies in single-vehicle wreck on I-35

The crash occurred in Clinton Falls Township in southern Minnesota.

rain, raining
MN Weather

Rain, snow Sunday kicks of active weather week for Minnesota

Another active of week of weather could feature a trio of storm systems.

FLickr - minneapolis police - Tony Webster - Feb 2020 - crop
MN News

2 in critical condition after shooting in Minneapolis' Cedar-Riverside

It came after reports of shots fired in a parking lot.

Screen Shot 2022-04-17 at 7.06.45 AM
MN News

Minnesota couple murdered by armed motorcyclists in Mexico

The Coon Rapids couple was reportedly visiting family when they were killed.

USATSI_18100615_168397563_lowres
MN Sports

Wolves steal Game 1 in Memphis: Ant, KAT combine for 65 points

Edwards and Towns were a combined 23 of 41 from the field, including 6 of 16 from three.

USATSI_18100526_168397563_lowres
MN News

Animal rights activist chains self to hoop during Wolves playoff game

Just days after "Glue Girl" went viral, another activist chained herself to the hoop in Memphis.

Screen Shot 2022-04-16 at 10.50.03 AM
MN Business

Workers at Kemps Ice Cream plant in Rochester threatening strike

The strike could start as soon as Saturday at midnight.

Screen Shot 2022-04-16 at 12.12.27 PM
MN Food & Drink

St. Cloud set to get its first Dunkin' Donuts

The city's Zoning Board of Appeals will consider an application for a new location Tuesday.

hennepin county sheriff water patrol lake minnetonka
Minnesota Life

Boating season begins as ice-out is declared on Lake Minnetonka

An ice-out is declared on Lake Minnetonka when officials can clear all bays and channels without ice obstruction.

golf
MN Sports

After grim spring, petition calls on MSHSL to make golf a fall sport

It's not been an April conducive to golf thus far.

Related

police tape
MN News

Minneapolis homicide victims identified by medical examiner

The homicides were the 19th and 20th of the year in Minneapolis.

Minneapolis police
MN News

Man dies day after being shot in the head in south Minneapolis

It was one of two fatal shootings in close proximity Monday.

FLickr - minneapolis police - Tony Webster - Feb 2020 - crop
MN News

2 in critical condition after shooting in Minneapolis' Cedar-Riverside

It came after reports of shots fired in a parking lot.

Minneapolis police
MN News

Man killed in shooting marks 20th homicide in Minneapolis this year

It's the 20th homicide case of 2021 in Minneapolis.

police lights
MN News

Mahnomen man dies 1 week after being shot in head in Minneapolis

No arrests have been made.

FLickr - minneapolis police - Tony Webster - Feb 2020 - crop
MN News

7 men charged in relation to string of violent crimes in Minneapolis

The men made their initial court appearances Thursday.

FLickr - minneapolis police - Tony Webster - Feb 2020 - crop
MN News

Man dies after being shot in the neck in south Minneapolis

The shooting was reported at 7:47 p.m. Friday.

DeShaun Hill
MN News

Arrest made in killing of 15-year-old Deshaun Hill

Hill, 15, was shot in north Minneapolis on Feb. 9. He died Feb. 10.