January 3, 2022
January 3, 2022

1 arrested in connection to New Year's Eve shooting at Mall of America
The 19-year-old is in custody for suspicion of aiding and abetting.
Tyler Vigen, Wikimedia Commons

A 19-year-old St. Paul man is in custody and facing possible charges in connection to the shooting that left two people injured inside the Mall of America on New Year's Eve. 

According to Bloomington Police Department, the 19-year-old was arrested around 4:50 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 2, by the Bloomington Police SWAT team on the 2300 block of Cleveland Avenue North in Roseville. 

The Roseville Police Department and Ramsey County Sheriff's Office assisted during the arrest operation. 

Police say the 19-year-old was identified as leaving the scene of the shooting with the suspected gunman and is being held for aiding and abetting first-degree assault, with formal charges yet to be filed by the Hennepin County Attorney's Office. 

Gunfire was reported inside the Mall of America at approximately 5 p.m. on New Year's Eve, with MOA security officers responding "to the sound of one gunshot." 

A lockdown was initiated immediately, according to police, who say first responding officers provided aid to two men who were injured. 

One victim was taken to Hennepin County Medical Center with a gunshot wound to the leg and the other man was treated by paramedics and released at the scene with minor injuries, which police initially described as a graze wound from a bullet. 

Authorities say the victim and suspect "appear to have had past contacts" and the incident was not random.  

People were were at the MOA when the shooting occurred said it happened on the third floor, though specifics about the incident have not been confirmed by police. 

Note: The details provided in this story are based on the police’s latest version of events, and may be subject to change.

