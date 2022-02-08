1 child hurt when school bus, van crash at Willmar intersection

A child suffered minor injuries in a crash between a school bus and a van in Willmar on Monday.

The crash happened at 8:33 a.m. at the intersection of 22nd Street and 20th Avenue Southwest, the Willmar Police Department said in a news release.

There were seven kids on the school bus at the time of the crash with the full-sized van. One child was hurt, suffering minor injuries, and was taken to CentraCare by ambulance.

No other injuries were reported.

The bus driver drove the bus from the scene, while the van was towed, police said.

Authorities have not said how the crash happened, only that it occurred at an uncontrolled intersection.

Note: The details provided in this story are based on the police’s latest version of events, and may be subject to change.