Skip to main content
1 dead, 1 airlifted after fall from boom truck in Elk River

1 dead, 1 airlifted after fall from boom truck in Elk River

They were attempting to straighten a bent flag pole when the accident happened.

Elk River Fire Department, Facebook

They were attempting to straighten a bent flag pole when the accident happened.

One person was killed and another was seriously injured when they fell from a boom truck in Elk River on Tuesday.

It happened in front of the Elk River Senior Living apartment complex at 11124 183rd Circle Northwest. Two people were attempting to straighten out a bent flagpole when they fell. 

One person died at the scene and the other individual was airlifted to Hennepin County Medical Center with serious injuries, according to Elk River police. As of Wednesday morning, that person's condition is unknown. 

Police did not provide any other information. 

Note: The details provided in this story are based on the police’s latest version of events, and may be subject to change.

Next Up

Elk River Fire and Ambulance
MN News

1 dead, 1 airlifted after fall from boom truck in Elk River

They were attempting to straighten a bent flag pole when the accident happened.

Screen Shot 2022-07-20 at 9.52.02 AM
MN News

Hit-and-runs, gunshots precede trooper shooting man in Fargo

The man was allegedly involved in two hit-and-runs and was firing shots at police.

John Ciminski
MN News

Appeal to find Brainerd man missing since July 16

John Ciminski, 64, was last seen the morning of July 16.

minneapolis aquatennial
MN News

Minneapolis says Aquatennial will have 'significant' police presence

It follows safety concerns not just at major events in the Twin Cities, but nationally.

Screen Shot 2022-07-20 at 6.57.53 AM
MN News

Matt Birk under spotlight for comments on abortion, women, and rape

The Republican candidate is Scott Jensen's running mate in this November's elections.

Screen Shot 2022-07-19 at 4.09.42 PM
MN Food & Drink

New ballpark and Lift Bridge brewery planned for Hudson

There's a new destination for beer and baseball in the works.

Hakeem Muhammad
MN News

Minnesota murder suspect charged for crash that killed 6-year-old

Hakeem Waheed Muhammad, 28, faces multiple charges for two separate cases.

ambulance
MN News

Kansas City man killed in semi rollover crash in Minnesota

The crash happened before sunrise Monday in Baxter.

storm clouds
MN Weather

Severe t-storm watch in northern Minnesota, Wisconsin

The severe thunderstorm watch is in effect until 10 p.m. Tuesday.

hubbard county sheriff
MN News

Police: Drunk-driver sped away after hitting teen with pickup

The 18-year-old woman suffered hand and foot injuries.

court room
MN News

Former MN wrestling coach acquitted by jury in 2 sexual assault cases

Mustafa Shabazz was originally charged with sexual assault involving two young girls he used to coach.

Screen Shot 2022-07-19 at 12.32.24 PM
Minnesota Life

Edina looks to restore native ecosystem at shuttered golf course

Voters will decide on funding for the plans.

Related

Keith Harvell
MN News

Body pulled from Mississippi River ID'd as missing Elk River man

Keith Harvell had been missing since early last month.

ambulance
MN News

1 dead after semi blows tire, collides with truck on I-35

A 22-year-old man was killed in the crash that happened near the Iowa-Minnesota border.

Screen Shot 2020-08-03 at 7.08.25 AM
MN News

1 dead, 1 airlifted after crash involving youths in Corcoran

The crash happened around 6:35 p.m. Sunday.

Red River Moorhead
MN News

Body pulled from Red River in Moorhead

Police said it was discovered by a group of youths at around 12:30 p.m. Wednesday.

Flickr - lightning night - laikolosse
MN News

Explorers 'washed into' Mississippi River during storm, 1 dead

They were exploring tunnels when a storm hit early Sunday morning.

lake water
MN News

Elk River man drowns after falling from boat west of the Twin Cities

The man fell from the boat around 3:20 p.m. Tuesday, according to the sheriff's office.

police tape, crime scene
MN News

1 dead, 2 airlifted to hospital after shooting in Long Prairie

The Sunday shooting was reported around 3:30 a.m.

Mississippi River rescue.
MN News

Person hospitalized after fall from cliffs near Mississippi River in St. Paul

It happened near Ford Parkway early Saturday morning.