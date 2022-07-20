1 dead, 1 airlifted after fall from boom truck in Elk River

One person was killed and another was seriously injured when they fell from a boom truck in Elk River on Tuesday.

It happened in front of the Elk River Senior Living apartment complex at 11124 183rd Circle Northwest. Two people were attempting to straighten out a bent flagpole when they fell.

One person died at the scene and the other individual was airlifted to Hennepin County Medical Center with serious injuries, according to Elk River police. As of Wednesday morning, that person's condition is unknown.

Police did not provide any other information.

Note: The details provided in this story are based on the police’s latest version of events, and may be subject to change.