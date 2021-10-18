1 dead, 1 airlifted following Goodhue County crash

October 18, 2021
1 dead, 1 airlifted with life-threatening injuries following Goodhue County crash

The crash happened around 6:15 a.m. Sunday.
A crash in southeast Minnesota left one man dead and another critically injured. 

According to the State Patrol, the crash happened around 6:15 a.m. Sunday on Highway 61 in Welch Township. The crash report says the driver of a Chevy Impala was westbound and the driver of a Buick Enclave was eastbound when they collided at County 18 Boulevard. 

The driver of the Impala, identified as 35-year-old Nathan B. Hase, of Red Wing, was pronounced dead at the scene. 

A man from Marion, Iowa, identified as 70-year-old Aaron P. Ferguson, was driving the Buick. He was airlifted to the Mayo Clinic St. Marys Campus in Rochester with life-threatening injuries. 

Alcohol was not involved, the State Patrol said. 

Preliminary information from the state's office of traffic safety shows there have been 384 deaths on Minnesota roads in 2021, just ten shy of the total from 2020. 

Note: The details provided in this story are based on the police’s latest version of events, and may be subject to change.

