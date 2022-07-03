1 dead, 1 arrested after shooting involving teens in Duluth

A 17-year-old boy in Duluth is dead and a 17-year-old boy is in custody following Saturday night gunfire.

According to Duluth Police Department, the shooting happened around 9:20 p.m. in the area of N. 16th Ave. E. and E. 1st St., with police arriving at the scene to find the 17-year-old victim.

The teen was taken by ambulance to a local hospital where he died.

The other 17-year-old was arrested around 1:45 a.m. Sunday, though the teen's role in the incident hasn't been made clear by police. Neither the victim nor the suspect has been identified.

"Last night, gunfire took the life of a teenager who was less than 3 months from their 18th birthday and another teenager, less than 5 months from their 18th birthday is being held in custody," Duluth police Chief Mike Tusken wrote in a Facebook post.

"Why do our teenagers have guns and why are they being used to resolve conflict? What conversations are we having with our teenagers about guns? Do our teenagers know that they can come to us to share information if they have guns or know others who have guns and shouldn’t? Do parents know they can provide information to law enforcement anonymously? What more do we as a community need to be doing to prevent the next tragedy?" Tusken continued.

He added: "Talk to your teens, our teens, about guns and about safety. Make sure teens know our expectations that if another teen is carrying or possessing guns illegally to stay clear and report it. Say something for safety, say something to save a life."