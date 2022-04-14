Skip to main content
1 dead, 1 critical after Highway 7 crash in Carver County

A 53-year-old Silver Lake man is dead and a 55-year-old Clearwater woman is injured following a crash on Highway 7, north of New Germany, in Carver County Thursday afternoon. 

The crash report from the Minnesota State Patrol says the Silver Lake man was driving a Kia Telluride westbound on Hwy. 7 around 1 p.m. when his vehicle was struck by the woman driving a Ford Taurus northbound from County Road 33 to Hwy. 7. 

There are stop signs posted from County Road 33 to Highway 7, while highway traffic flows freely. The State Patrol doesn't say if the driver of the Taurus ran the stop sign. 

The woman driving the Taurus suffered life-threatening injuries and was taken to Hennepin County Medical Center, according to the report. 

The Silver Lake man's identity has not been released. 

There have been 73 deaths on Minnesota roads in 2021, per the preliminary data updated daily by the state's traffic safety department. There were 93 deaths on Minnesota roads at the same point in 2021. 

