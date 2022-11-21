1 dead, 1 critical after overnight crash near Minneapolis Convention Center

A driver was killed and a passenger was critically injured in a single-vehicle crash near the Minneapolis Convention Center early Monday.

According the Minneapolis Police Department, the crash occurred shortly before 2:30 a.m. at the intersection of 12th St. S and 3rd Ave. S.

Police found the driver, a woman of an unknown age, with "fatal injuries" and a passenger, a woman in her 30s, with "potentially life-threatening injuries", police said.

Authorities believe speed might've been a factor in the crash, with the vehicle striking a traffic pole on the southwest corner of the intersection.

Authorities have not yet released the identities of the driver or passenger. The crash remains under investigation.