1 dead, 1 hospitalized after high-speed crash in north Minneapolis

The crash occurred Sunday morning at the intersection of 42nd Avenue North and Lyndale Avenue North.

One man was killed and another person was hospitalized after a crash in north Minneapolis Sunday morning.

According to Minneapolis Police Department, officers responded to a two-vehicle crash at the intersection of 42nd Ave. N. and Lyndale Ave. N. Sunday morning.

The driver of one of the vehicles was taken to North Memorial Hospital with “potentially life-threatening” injuries. The other driver, an unidentified man, died at the scene.

Preliminary information indicates that one of the motorists was traveling southbound on Lyndale when the other entered the intersection at a high speed before crashing.

The crash is under investigation. 

