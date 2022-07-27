Victim airlifted, 2 arrested after shooting in small Minnesota town

Skip to main content
Victim airlifted, 2 arrested after shooting in Janesville, Minnesota

Police don't believe the suspects are locals.

Out-of-towners are believed to be behind a shooting that rocked a small town in southern Minnesota on Tuesday afternoon. 

It happened around 3:15 p.m. in downtown Janesville, a town of 2,500 people between Mankato and Waseca, or about 70 miles south of Minneapolis. 

"We are just confirming there was a shooting in downtown Janesville around 3:17pm this afternoon. A victim was airlifted with injuries and officers arrested the two suspects in Rural Waseca County immediately following the shooting," a message from the Waseca County Sheriff's office said immediately after the incident. 

“This is a very isolated incident for Janesville. This is a very safe community, I can say that none of these people involved were from Janesville," Police Chief David Ulmen told KEYC

According to a press release from Janesville Police Department, it was a drive-by shooting on North Main Street near 1st Street, with the victim losing control of their vehicle and crashing into the post office building. 

The victim was airlifted to a hospital and was in stable condition. 

The suspects fled on Hwy. 14 and were arrested between Janesville and Waseca. They're now being held on pending charges of attempted murder and aiding and abetting. 

More information should come to light once formal charges are filed. 

Note: The details provided in this story are based on the police’s latest version of events, and may be subject to change.

