Skip to main content
December 31, 2021
1 dead, 2 critically injured in crash on icy northern Minnesota highway
Publish date:

1 dead, 2 critically injured in crash on icy northern Minnesota highway

One driver crossed over the center line resulting in a head-on crash, the State Patrol says.
Author:

Pixabay

One driver crossed over the center line resulting in a head-on crash, the State Patrol says.

One person died and two others were seriously injured in a head-on crash on an icy Minnesota highway.

A Chevy Silverado with three occupants was headed northbound on Highway 1 in St. Louis County Thursday afternoon, the Minnesota State Patrol said. At about 4:50 p.m., near Camp Lake Road in Morse Township, the driver of a Subaru Crosstrek heading the opposite direction drifted over the center line, according to the incident report.

The Crosstrek hit the Silverado head-on.

The collision killed 72-year-old Patricia Jo Marsnik of Ely, who was a passenger in the Chevy pick-up truck. 

Another passenger in the pick-up, an 80-year-old man, suffered life-threatening injuries. The pick-up's driver, a 74-year-old man, had non-life threatening injuries. Both men, from Ely, were taken to Essentia Health Duluth.

Sign up: Subscribe to our BREAKING NEWS newsletters

The driver of the Crosstrek also suffered life-threatening injuries. The 38-year-old Superior, Wisconsin, man was transported to Essentia Health Duluth. He was the only occupant in the Subaru.

The State Patrol says alcohol does not appear to be a factor and notes everyone was wearing a seat belt.

Road conditions were snowy and icy at the time of the wreck.

Next Up

Pixabay - hospital emergency room sign
MN News

1 dead, 2 critically injured in crash on icy MN highway

One driver crossed over the center line resulting in a head-on crash, the State Patrol says.

Flickr - police lights squad siren - Edward Kimmel
MN News

Girl, 8, killed in hit-and-run on Twin Cities highway

The driver struck the young girl then fled the scene.

ambulance
MN News

Edina man killed in crash on Wisconsin highway

Four others were injured in the crash.

Kirk Cousins
MN Vikings

Kirk Cousins tests positive for COVID-19

He's expected to miss Sunday night's game against the Packers.

Screen Shot 2021-12-31 at 9.15.38 AM
MN News

Caught on video: Group of people struck by hit-and-run driver

Officials released video of the incident this week.

Franklin Heijnen flickr christmas tree
MN Living

How to dispose of an old Christmas tree in the Twin Cities

Here are the drop-off sites and pick-up options you may be able to consider.

Steve Walsh
MN Sports

Cretin-Derham Hall hires former NFL QB, Heisman finalist as head coach

He's one of the most decorated quarterbacks to ever come from Minnesota.

unsplash cold winter breath dark
MN Weather

Narrow stripe of snow in Minnesota followed by extreme cold

Snow and bitter cold will make roads icy in parts of Minnesota.

restaurant
MN Food & Drink

List of restaurants closing this weekend due to COVID, staffing issues

It comes when restaurants are already struggling to find workers.

Petrashov and Renville
MN News

Couple arrested in connection with crime spree across Twin Cities metro

Police say their arrests followed a multi-agency effort.

Jared Allen
MN Vikings

Jared Allen named a finalist for Pro Football Hall of Fame

The Vikings legend is a finalist for the second straight year.

Greg Coleman
MN Vikings

Vikings broadcaster Greg Coleman to retire after 2021 season

Coleman has been the team's sideline reporter for the past 21 seasons.

Related

state patrol
MN News

Georgia man killed in crash on wintry Twin Cities highway

The State Patrol said the road was snowy and icy at the time of the wreck.

hospital, emergency room
MN News

2 teens, Texas man suffer life-threatening injuries in MN crash

One of the drivers crossed the center line and hit the other vehicle.

ambulance
MN News

1 dead, 1 critically injured in head-on crash on Highway 169

The State Patrol says driving impaired may have been a factor in the crash.

hwy 52 mndot camera 12-15-2021
MN News

1 person killed in chain reaction crash involving 6 vehicles

A total of 11 people were involved in the wreck.

unsplash car fire stock - crop
MN News

19-year-old dies in fiery crash on Twin Cities highway

When first responders arrived, they found the car "fully engulfed in flames."

Flickr - police lights squad siren - Edward Kimmel
MN News

Girl, 8, killed in hit-and-run on Twin Cities highway

The driver struck the young girl then fled the scene.

hospital, emergency room
MN News

Driver killed after other motorist crosses into opposite lane

The head-on crash occurred early Thursday, just north of the Twin Cities.

hospital, emergency room
MN News

MN man killed after 2 pickups crash into ditch near Little Falls

The driver of one vehicle turned left onto a highway in front of the other, the State Patrol said.