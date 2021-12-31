1 dead, 2 critically injured in crash on icy MN highway

One person died and two others were seriously injured in a head-on crash on an icy Minnesota highway.

A Chevy Silverado with three occupants was headed northbound on Highway 1 in St. Louis County Thursday afternoon, the Minnesota State Patrol said. At about 4:50 p.m., near Camp Lake Road in Morse Township, the driver of a Subaru Crosstrek heading the opposite direction drifted over the center line, according to the incident report.

The Crosstrek hit the Silverado head-on.

The collision killed 72-year-old Patricia Jo Marsnik of Ely, who was a passenger in the Chevy pick-up truck.

Another passenger in the pick-up, an 80-year-old man, suffered life-threatening injuries. The pick-up's driver, a 74-year-old man, had non-life threatening injuries. Both men, from Ely, were taken to Essentia Health Duluth.

The driver of the Crosstrek also suffered life-threatening injuries. The 38-year-old Superior, Wisconsin, man was transported to Essentia Health Duluth. He was the only occupant in the Subaru.

The State Patrol says alcohol does not appear to be a factor and notes everyone was wearing a seat belt.

Road conditions were snowy and icy at the time of the wreck.