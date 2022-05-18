Skip to main content
1 dead, 2 injured in crash at intersection in Ramsey

The crash happened at the intersection of Bunker Lake Blvd. and Sunfish Lake Blvd.

Credit: Erik McLean via Unsplash

One person was killed and two others were injured, including one critically, in a two-vehicle crash in Ramsey Tuesday evening. 

The crash happened at about 7:52 p.m., according to the Anoka County Sheriff's Office, when the driver of a Toyota Camry collided with a Jeep Grand Cherokee at the intersection of Bunker Lake Blvd. NW and Sunfish Lake Blvd. NW. 

Two women were in the Jeep. The driver suffered non-life-threatening injuries and was hospitalized, while the passenger was taken to a hospital and pronounced dead. 

The man driving the Camry was hospitalized in critical condition. 

Authorities say the driver of the Camry was westbound on Bunker Lake Blvd. while the driver of the Jeep was southbound on Sunfish Lake Blvd. when they collided. 

"The investigation is in its early stages and additional information will not be released at this time," the Anoka County Sheriff's Office announced. 

